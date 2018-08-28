Advanced search

Review of the year 2018: October

PUBLISHED: 14:30 31 December 2018

Hitchin Market Square makes an appearance in the Boots Chirstmas ad. Picture: Boots UK Youtube

October saw Hitchin’s Market Place become a winter wonderland a little earlier than usual as Boots took over to film part of their Christmas advert.

The beauty retailer’s set included large Christmas trees adorned with lights, a choir, popcorn machine and giant nutcracker.

At the time, Boots were keeping the advert a secret – but all was revealed at the beginning of November when the ad hit TV screens.

Delving into the relationship between a mother and daughter, a cover version of Robbie Williams’ 1998 song She’s the One was used with changed lyrics to tell their story.

The market square featured as the girl watched her mum performing as part of a choir.

World Mental Health Day on October 10 saw people from across North Herts raise awareness for mental health by sharing their stories.

These included regular Comet columnist Hannah Brown talking about her struggles with anorexia and Hitchin’s Paul Harris speaking about his anxiety.

There was also awareness raised for the work of hospices in North Herts through Hospice Care Week.

Comet coverage included an interview with Dr Sarah Bell, medical director at Garden House Hospice, who spoke passionately about their work.

Thousands of people flocked to our garden city as the third Letchworth Beer and World Food Festival took place.

Organised by Love Letchworth, there was plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer – putting smiles on people’s faces.

Letchworth BID manager Patricia Saunders said: “Thousands of people visited Letchworth town centre for our third beer and world food Festival.

“It was a fantastic weekend with something for everyone, fine weather and a great atmosphere.”

There was, however, a tragic death in Stevenage as Danny Cook suddenly passed away while out on a jog, aged 28.

Danny was well-known and loved in Stevenage, having worked at Stevenage Family Butchers at The Oval in Vardon Road for more than a decade.

His sister, Carly, paid tribute to him, saying: “Everywhere you go, people knew him. He was really well-known and the life and soul.

“We can’t believe he is gone. He was so loved by his friends and family.”

