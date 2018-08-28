Review of the year 2018: July

The Broadwater branch of Tesco in Stevenage. Picture: Google Street View Archant

July saw a special Tesco delivery as a baby was born in the car park of Stevenage’s Broadwater store.

Cody has been causing quite a stir in Stevenage. Cody has been causing quite a stir in Stevenage.

The supermarket kindly donated nappies, towels and babygrows to help the family after the birth.

At the time, a Tesco spokeswoman said: “We’re delighted that mum and baby are both doing well.”

There was some sad news from Stevenage though as a local celebrity – Cody the racoon – passed away.

The North American racoon was the pet of Kasey Valentine, who took Cody from his previous owner when he was just a few weeks old.

He amassed more than 25,000 followers on his own Facebook page and was well-known in Stevenage.

Speaking to the Comet following Cody’s death, Kasey said: “This is the most horrible and heartbreaking thing I have ever gone through.

“He touched so many people’s lives and hearts. I could not be more grateful to have had the opportunity to save and raise this little boy from a few weeks old and give him the life he deserved.”

In Hitchin, quick-thinking drain workers Dan Edwards and Andy Heath averted disaster when they put out a rubbish bag fire outside Starbucks.

Lanes for Drains workers Dan Edwards and Andy Heath, who tackled the rubbish-bag fire outside Hitchin Starbucks. Picture: Dan Edwards Lanes for Drains workers Dan Edwards and Andy Heath, who tackled the rubbish-bag fire outside Hitchin Starbucks. Picture: Dan Edwards

The pair called 999 and then put out the blaze with their high-pressure water hose which, according to firefighters, saved the building.

Hitchin Fire Station watch commander Mark Burgess told the Comet they had done an “outstanding job”, but modest Dan said: “We only did what any other people would have done.”

There was a celebration of the National Health Service as it turned 70, with people from across North Herts telling their stories of the NHS’ amazing work.

And Fairlands Valley Showground in Stevenage was a sea of pink as more than 1,450 women of all ages, abilities shapes and sizes took part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

Staff nurse Jasvinder Khaira with student nurse Stacey Wilsmore wearing traditional nursing outfit from 70 years ago at the East and North Herts NHS Trust's tea party to mark 70 years of the NHS. Picture: DANNY LOO Staff nurse Jasvinder Khaira with student nurse Stacey Wilsmore wearing traditional nursing outfit from 70 years ago at the East and North Herts NHS Trust's tea party to mark 70 years of the NHS. Picture: DANNY LOO

Courtney Culverhouse, Cancer Research UK’s Hertfordshire events manager, said: “Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to people like the women of Stevenage who joined the fight at Race for Life.”

Children under 16 were allowed to run in both the 5k and 10k events, with 11-year-old Daniel Nimmo first to cross the 5k finish line in a speedy 24 minutes and 17 seconds.