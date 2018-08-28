Advanced search

Stevenage pupils’ reverse advent calendar for people in need

PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 December 2018

Pupils at Broom Barns School with some of the items donated through the reverse advent calendar. Picture: Jason Martin.

Pupils at Broom Barns School with some of the items donated through the reverse advent calendar. Picture: Jason Martin.

Children have been collecting items for people in need this Christmas as part of a reverse advent calendar scheme.

Every year, Broom Barns Primary School in Stevenage gets involved with the initiative, which sees people donating one item every day from December 1 right through to Christmas Eve.

And this year lots of other schools and organisations in the town have got involved too.

All the food, toys and toiletries will be given to the Food Shed - a charity which is part of the Stevenage Vineyard church - to be distributed to people in need.

Broom Barns headteacher Jayne Currant said: “We are delighted the [Stevenage community group] People for People has encouraged so many other schools and organisations to follow in our footsteps, and have also shown their generosity and kindness for those in need.

“Last year we were overwhelmed by the amount of donations we received and this year has been just as successful.”

