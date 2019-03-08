Advanced search

Major restoration of Stevenage's oldest building is now under way

PUBLISHED: 12:59 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 24 June 2019

Major restoration work at Stevenage's St Nicholas Church includes a new stone floor with underfloor heating, upgraded lighting and a more flexible layout. Picture: Rev Dave Brown.

Archant

The major renovation of a Grade I listed church - the oldest building in Stevenage - has taken a step forward, with a construction company appointed and works now under way.

Church services are currently being held at The Leys School in Stevenage while the restoration work is carried out. Picture: Rev Dave Brown.Church services are currently being held at The Leys School in Stevenage while the restoration work is carried out. Picture: Rev Dave Brown.

The works at Rectory Lane's St Nicholas Church, which has a 900-year-old tower and 14th century spire, are set to finish in February.

Reverend Dave Brown said: "They will deliver a much-needed meeting room space for children, a new stone floor with underfloor heating, upgraded lighting and a more flexible layout.

"During the works, the church is meeting each Sunday at 10.45am at The Leys School in Ripon Road."

The project is estimated to cost £800,000, with about £80,000 still left to raise.

To make a donation, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for 'The Friends of St Nicholas Stevenage' or send cheques payable to St Nicholas Church PCC to Rev Dave Brown, The Vicarage, 2a North Road, Stevenage, SG1 4AT.

