Calendar launched to help Willian church with restoration fund

All Saints’ Church in Willian has launched a 2021 calendar, with funds going towards the much-needed restoration as COVID-19 halts fundraising plans.

The church is in need of running water, heating, disabled facilties and a kitchen, so it can have a broader purpose within the community.

Following the cancellation of Willian Village Fair, which usually brings in a considerable amount for the church, a calendar is now up for sale for people to enjoy images of the church over the years.

Around £100,000 is still needed for the funding for the restoration.

The calendar is available to buy in person for £5, from All Saints’ Church, Our Daughter Church St Paul’s in Letchworth, Willian Village Post Office and The Three Horseshoes and The Fox.

It is also available to buy through the post, at a cost of £6.50. Email to WillianCalendar@gmail.com to do so, or send a cheque.