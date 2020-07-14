Advanced search

Armed police, helicopter and dog unit respond to reports of machete-wielder in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 09:54 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 14 July 2020

A police helicopter was called out to Stevenage yesterday afternoon. Picture: Danny Loo

A police helicopter was called out to Stevenage yesterday afternoon. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

Armed police, a helicopter and dog unit were all called out to Stevenage yesterday to search for a man who was allegedly chasing people with a machete.

Police were alerted to reports of an incident at The Hyde in Stevenage at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

It had been reported that a man was being chased by another man, who was allegedly in possesion of a machete.

You may also want to watch:

A search of the area, including the use of armed police the police helicopter and dog unit, was conducted and the victim was found safe and well with no injuries.

Inspector Mark Smith said: “I understand news of this incident will be worrying to residents.

“I would like to reassure you that we are doing all we can to trace the offender and we have an increased policing presence in the area.

“If you have information about this which could assist enquiries please get in touch.”

If you saw this incident, call 101 quoting ISR 483 of July 13.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man arrested after Stevenage fight that allegedly involved a baseball bat

Police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged fight in Stevenage earlier this month. Picture: ARCHANT

Major victory for campaigners as tree preservation order made for Stevenage woodland

Posters have been erected on tree trunks to ward off developers. Picture: Friends of Boxwood

Stevenage athlete smashes eight-year Guinness World Record in hospice charity challenge

The emotional moment Simon broke the eight-year-old record. Picture: Ann Tryssesoone

Could splash parks in North Hertfordshire reopen?

Howard Park paddling pool in Letchworth last summer. Picture: NHDC

Armed police, helicopter and dog unit respond to reports of machete-wielder in Stevenage

A police helicopter was called out to Stevenage yesterday afternoon. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Man arrested after Stevenage fight that allegedly involved a baseball bat

Police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged fight in Stevenage earlier this month. Picture: ARCHANT

Major victory for campaigners as tree preservation order made for Stevenage woodland

Posters have been erected on tree trunks to ward off developers. Picture: Friends of Boxwood

Stevenage athlete smashes eight-year Guinness World Record in hospice charity challenge

The emotional moment Simon broke the eight-year-old record. Picture: Ann Tryssesoone

Could splash parks in North Hertfordshire reopen?

Howard Park paddling pool in Letchworth last summer. Picture: NHDC

Stotfold snapper catches ‘once in a lifetime’ comet

Comet NEOWISE was captured on camera by one quick-thinking Stotfold resident. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the The Comet

Armed police, helicopter and dog unit respond to reports of machete-wielder in Stevenage

A police helicopter was called out to Stevenage yesterday afternoon. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage cycleways under the spotlight as campaigners call for revival

Reclaim Our Roots is a new pressure group from Cycling UK. Picture: Supplied

England captain Morgan relishing World Cup winners reunion

England's Eoin Morgan celebrates with the trophy after the 2019 ICC World Cup Final at Lord's

Nominate your top sports club for a prestigious Hertfordshire Community Award

Stevenage Starlets FC, last year's Comet Club of the Year, presented by Archant group sports editor Lee Power. Picture: Cathy Benucci Photography

Major victory for campaigners as tree preservation order made for Stevenage woodland

Posters have been erected on tree trunks to ward off developers. Picture: Friends of Boxwood