Armed police, helicopter and dog unit respond to reports of machete-wielder in Stevenage

A police helicopter was called out to Stevenage yesterday afternoon. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

Armed police, a helicopter and dog unit were all called out to Stevenage yesterday to search for a man who was allegedly chasing people with a machete.

Police were alerted to reports of an incident at The Hyde in Stevenage at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

It had been reported that a man was being chased by another man, who was allegedly in possesion of a machete.

A search of the area, including the use of armed police the police helicopter and dog unit, was conducted and the victim was found safe and well with no injuries.

Inspector Mark Smith said: “I understand news of this incident will be worrying to residents.

“I would like to reassure you that we are doing all we can to trace the offender and we have an increased policing presence in the area.

“If you have information about this which could assist enquiries please get in touch.”

If you saw this incident, call 101 quoting ISR 483 of July 13.