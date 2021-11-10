Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

When are Remembrance Day services taking place?

Logo Icon

Susanne Lashley

Published: 12:00 PM November 10, 2021
Royal British Legion urges people to buy poppies and stay at home.

Poppies - Credit: Archant

Remembrance Day parades and services will be taking place across our areas on Sunday, November 14.

Stevenage: Sunday, November 14, Stevenage Mayor, council members, representatives from the Royal British Legion and other dignitaries will gather at the Bowling Green, in the High Street for the Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service.

The parade members will move from the Primett Road car park (behind the old Waitrose building) at 10:15am to the War Memorial on the Bowling Green.

The Service of Remembrance will commence at 10:30am, with the laying of wreaths following immediately after the service. Refreshments will be available outside Springfield House Community Centre at 10am prior to the parade and service (subject to weather conditions).

Stevenage Remembrance Service Day

A previous Remembrance Day service in Stevenage - Credit: Archant

North Herts 
All on Sunday, November 14 unless stated otherwise.

Ashwell: 10am St Mary's Parish Church, 11am Ashwell War Memorial  

You may also want to watch:

Baldock: 10.45am War Memorial, High Street  

Barkway: 10.50am Barkway War Memorial followed by service at St Mary Magdalene Church 

Most Read

  1. 1 Jobs advertised as Stevenage M&S prepares to open
  2. 2 Box Wood: Man walking naked causes a stir
  3. 3 Work begins for new science lab on former car park site
  1. 4 Dad's selfless act in two-month search for missing son
  2. 5 A1(M) closed after incident near Baldock
  3. 6 Date announced for upcoming Repair Café
  4. 7 Chicken George bans Tommy Robinson from establishment after surprise appearance
  5. 8 Walk-in and booster vaccine slots available this week
  6. 9 £12m plans drawn up to improve busy roundabout in Stevenage
  7. 10 What is happening to the former Crooked Billet? A sneak preview into new restaurant Tranquil Turtle

Barley: 10.50am Barley War Memorial followed by service at St Margaret of Antioch Church 

Codicote: 10am-12pm Parade Codicote War Memorial  

Great Wymondley: Thursday November 11, 10.45am St Mary’s Church. Sunday, November 14, 10.45am St Mary’s Church 

Little Wymondley: 12.30pm St Mary’s Church 

Hitchin: 10am St Mary's Church,  11am War Memorial, Churchyard   

Ickleford: 9.30am St Katharine's Church  

Letchworth: 10.30am War Memorial, Station Place 11.30am Free Church, Leys Avenue  

Newnham: 9.45am Hinxworth Church   

St Ippolyts: Thursday, November 11, 10.45am St Ippolyts Church. Sunday November 14, 10.15am St Ippolyts Church.

Central Bedfordshire

Arlesey: Sunday, November 14. High Street/ House Lane Junction.

Barton Le Clay: Sunday, November 14, at 10.40am. War Memorial, Hexton Road.

Henlow: Sunday, November 14. High Street

Shefford: Sunday, November 14 the parade starts at the Old Bridge End of the High Street at 10.45am, goes along to the War Memorial and finishes at 11.45am.

Stotfold: Sunday, November 14, at Stotfold Cemetery, Mill Lane. The ceremony will start at 2.45pm and attendees are to convene at the Cemetery by 2.30pm.


Remembrance Day
Stevenage News
North Herts News
Bedfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

There will be a fireworks display in Stevenage on Bonfire Night.

Bonfire Night

Stevenage's annual fireworks display returns on Bonfire Night

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after raping three young people

Herts Live

Teenage rapist sentenced to 10 years in prison

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Golden Siam Thai Restaurant is opening in High Street, Stevenage on Monday

New Thai restaurant set to open in Old Town

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
St Albans players celebrate at the final whistle during St Albans City vs Forest Green Rovers, Emira

FA Cup

The ball numbers ahead of the 2021-22 FA Cup second round draw

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon