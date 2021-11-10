Remembrance Day parades and services will be taking place across our areas on Sunday, November 14.

Stevenage: Sunday, November 14, Stevenage Mayor, council members, representatives from the Royal British Legion and other dignitaries will gather at the Bowling Green, in the High Street for the Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service.

The parade members will move from the Primett Road car park (behind the old Waitrose building) at 10:15am to the War Memorial on the Bowling Green.

The Service of Remembrance will commence at 10:30am, with the laying of wreaths following immediately after the service. Refreshments will be available outside Springfield House Community Centre at 10am prior to the parade and service (subject to weather conditions).

A previous Remembrance Day service in Stevenage - Credit: Archant

North Herts

All on Sunday, November 14 unless stated otherwise.

Ashwell: 10am St Mary's Parish Church, 11am Ashwell War Memorial

Baldock: 10.45am War Memorial, High Street

Barkway: 10.50am Barkway War Memorial followed by service at St Mary Magdalene Church

Barley: 10.50am Barley War Memorial followed by service at St Margaret of Antioch Church

Codicote: 10am-12pm Parade Codicote War Memorial

Great Wymondley: Thursday November 11, 10.45am St Mary’s Church. Sunday, November 14, 10.45am St Mary’s Church

Little Wymondley: 12.30pm St Mary’s Church

Hitchin: 10am St Mary's Church, 11am War Memorial, Churchyard

Ickleford: 9.30am St Katharine's Church

Letchworth: 10.30am War Memorial, Station Place 11.30am Free Church, Leys Avenue

Newnham: 9.45am Hinxworth Church

St Ippolyts: Thursday, November 11, 10.45am St Ippolyts Church. Sunday November 14, 10.15am St Ippolyts Church.

Central Bedfordshire

Arlesey: Sunday, November 14. High Street/ House Lane Junction.

Barton Le Clay: Sunday, November 14, at 10.40am. War Memorial, Hexton Road.

Henlow: Sunday, November 14. High Street

Shefford: Sunday, November 14 the parade starts at the Old Bridge End of the High Street at 10.45am, goes along to the War Memorial and finishes at 11.45am.

Stotfold: Sunday, November 14, at Stotfold Cemetery, Mill Lane. The ceremony will start at 2.45pm and attendees are to convene at the Cemetery by 2.30pm.



