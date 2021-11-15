Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Stevenage

Gallery

A parade through Stevenage High Street led to the war memorial, where the town's mayor, MP, council leader and representatives of the Royal British Legion were among those gathered for the Service of Remembrance - Credit: Margesson Photography

To mark Remembrance Sunday in Stevenage, a parade marched through the high street to the war memorial, where a ceremony paid tribute to the service and sacrifice of all those who have defended our freedoms.

Hundreds of groups joined the parade through Stevenage high street - Credit: Margesson Photography

Among those who laid wreaths were Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland, Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor and the town's mayor Sandra Barr.

Dozens of poppy wreaths were laid at the foot of the Stevenage war memorial - Credit: Margesson Photography

Councillor Barr said: "What an absolute privilege to be mayor on Remembrance Sunday. Everyone made such an effort to strive for perfection, but my special thanks goes to the people of Stevenage who came to pay their respects."

Representatives of the emergency services, including Gary Sanderson for the East of England Ambulance Service, laid wreaths - Credit: Margesson Photography

Mr McPartland said: "We will never forget the sacrifice made so we could live in freedom."

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor laid a wreath - Credit: Margesson Photography

Councillor Taylor said: "Thank you so much to the Royal British Legion, our council team, hundreds of local organisations and thousands of Stevenage people for helping us to remember all those lost and affected by war and military conflict."

Stevenage mayor Sandra Barr has given special thanks to the town's people for paying their respects on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Margesson Photography

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland paid his respects at the town's war memorial - Credit: Margesson Photography



