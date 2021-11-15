Gallery
Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Stevenage
- Credit: Margesson Photography
To mark Remembrance Sunday in Stevenage, a parade marched through the high street to the war memorial, where a ceremony paid tribute to the service and sacrifice of all those who have defended our freedoms.
Among those who laid wreaths were Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland, Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor and the town's mayor Sandra Barr.
Councillor Barr said: "What an absolute privilege to be mayor on Remembrance Sunday. Everyone made such an effort to strive for perfection, but my special thanks goes to the people of Stevenage who came to pay their respects."
Mr McPartland said: "We will never forget the sacrifice made so we could live in freedom."
Councillor Taylor said: "Thank you so much to the Royal British Legion, our council team, hundreds of local organisations and thousands of Stevenage people for helping us to remember all those lost and affected by war and military conflict."