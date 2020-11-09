Remembrance Sunday 2020: Poignant services honour fallen across Stevenage and North Herts

Stevenage Sea Cadets attended this year's Remembrance Day ceremony at the Bowling Green in Stevenage. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Archant

Across Stevenage and North Herts, we pulled out all the stops to mark Remembrance Sunday despite the obstacles of coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pastor Kojo Wood welcomed attendees and those watching from home to the Remembrance Sunday ceremony. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Pastor Kojo Wood welcomed attendees and those watching from home to the Remembrance Sunday ceremony. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

We were unable to gather at our local War Memorials to pay our respects on Sunday, however many proudly displayed their poppy drawings in windows, stood on their doorsteps for the two-minute silence, or live-streamed services from the comfort of their homes.

In Stevenage, a select few were able to attend the Remembrance ceremony at the war memorial on the Bowling Green, while more than 1,200 people tuned into Stevenage Borough Council’s live stream of the event.

Jo Sorrell from Cardies in Stevenage High Street laid the poppy wreath at the war memorial in the Bowling Green on behalf of the Stevenage Old Town Business Community Partnership. Picture: SOTBCP Jo Sorrell from Cardies in Stevenage High Street laid the poppy wreath at the war memorial in the Bowling Green on behalf of the Stevenage Old Town Business Community Partnership. Picture: SOTBCP

Pastor Kojo Wood from Elim Pentecostal Church and president of the Royal British Legion Stevenage branch, Patricia Mott, delivered welcome speeches and prayers.

Following a performance of The Last Post by the Stevenage Sea Cadets, the two-minute silence commenced and various dignitaries laid their wreaths.

Mather Marshall Estate Agents in Stevenage High Street has proudly displayed photographs and information about fallen soliders in its window. Picture: Danielle Chambers-French Mather Marshall Estate Agents in Stevenage High Street has proudly displayed photographs and information about fallen soliders in its window. Picture: Danielle Chambers-French

You may also want to watch:

The Stevenage Old Town Business and Community Partnership (SOTBCP) joined other local organisations in placing a wreath. Jo Sorrell of Cardies in the High Street placed the wreath on its behalf.

A short, private service was held in Letchworth on Remembrance Sunday 2020. Picture: NHDC A short, private service was held in Letchworth on Remembrance Sunday 2020. Picture: NHDC

Mather Marshall Estate Agents also replaced its house listings in its High Street window with photographs and information about fallen soldiers.

Letchworth’s Royal British Legion held a private service at the war memorial where a two-minute silence was held, and poppy wreaths were laid.

As many were not allowed to attend Remembrance Day services, many took to showing their support by displaying poppies in their windows. Alex and William Sweeting, of St Nicholas Beavers, outside their home in Pin Green with ceramic poppies from the display at the Tower of London in 2014 to mark the centenary of the First World War. Picture: Catherine Lofthouse As many were not allowed to attend Remembrance Day services, many took to showing their support by displaying poppies in their windows. Alex and William Sweeting, of St Nicholas Beavers, outside their home in Pin Green with ceramic poppies from the display at the Tower of London in 2014 to mark the centenary of the First World War. Picture: Catherine Lofthouse

Vice chair of North Herts District Council, Val Bryant, said: “It was an honour to lay a wreath on behalf of our residents. Lockdown measures, especially social distancing, resulted in a shorter, very focused and poignant collective act of remembrance.”

Similarly, Baldock’s Royal British Legion branch held a socially-distanced wreath laying ceremony at the town’s memorial, and encouraged residents to take part in a two-minute silence on their doorsteps, followed by a round of applause for our Armed Forces.

The village of Great Wymondley ‘gathered’ on WhatsApp and Zoom to make poppies which were tied to a cross made by one of the villagers. It was a community project initiated by vicar Rev Ginni Dear from St Ippolyts Church.