Remembrance Sunday 2020: Poignant services honour fallen across Stevenage and North Herts
PUBLISHED: 13:53 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 09 November 2020
Archant
Across Stevenage and North Herts, we pulled out all the stops to mark Remembrance Sunday despite the obstacles of coronavirus.
We were unable to gather at our local War Memorials to pay our respects on Sunday, however many proudly displayed their poppy drawings in windows, stood on their doorsteps for the two-minute silence, or live-streamed services from the comfort of their homes.
In Stevenage, a select few were able to attend the Remembrance ceremony at the war memorial on the Bowling Green, while more than 1,200 people tuned into Stevenage Borough Council’s live stream of the event.
Pastor Kojo Wood from Elim Pentecostal Church and president of the Royal British Legion Stevenage branch, Patricia Mott, delivered welcome speeches and prayers.
Following a performance of The Last Post by the Stevenage Sea Cadets, the two-minute silence commenced and various dignitaries laid their wreaths.
You may also want to watch:
The Stevenage Old Town Business and Community Partnership (SOTBCP) joined other local organisations in placing a wreath. Jo Sorrell of Cardies in the High Street placed the wreath on its behalf.
Mather Marshall Estate Agents also replaced its house listings in its High Street window with photographs and information about fallen soldiers.
Letchworth’s Royal British Legion held a private service at the war memorial where a two-minute silence was held, and poppy wreaths were laid.
Vice chair of North Herts District Council, Val Bryant, said: “It was an honour to lay a wreath on behalf of our residents. Lockdown measures, especially social distancing, resulted in a shorter, very focused and poignant collective act of remembrance.”
Similarly, Baldock’s Royal British Legion branch held a socially-distanced wreath laying ceremony at the town’s memorial, and encouraged residents to take part in a two-minute silence on their doorsteps, followed by a round of applause for our Armed Forces.
The village of Great Wymondley ‘gathered’ on WhatsApp and Zoom to make poppies which were tied to a cross made by one of the villagers. It was a community project initiated by vicar Rev Ginni Dear from St Ippolyts Church.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.