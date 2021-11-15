Remembrance Sunday 2021: Letchworth and Baldock services in pictures

Gallery

Remembrance Sunday 2021 saw members of the Royal British Legion and community groups come together to pay their respects to our fallen soldiers at Letchworth and Baldock's respective war memorials.

The annual Remembrance services were scaled back significantly in 2020 due to the pandemic - but this year, members of the public came out in force to mark Armistice Day.

Baldock's annual Remembrance Sunday service 2021 - Credit: Jess MacIver

This year also marks the Royal British Legion's centenary year.

Baldock's annual Remembrance Sunday service 2021 - Credit: Ken Cherry

A Royal British Legion Baldock branch spokesman told the Comet: "After a challenging couple of years for both Baldock Branch and The Royal British Legion it was fantastic to see people turn out in their hundreds to pay their respects to the fallen.

Baldock Remembrance Sunday service 2021 - Credit: Ken Cherry

"We look forward to the continued support of our wonderful community."

Remembrance Sunday, Baldock 2021 - Credit: Ken Cherry

The branch is currently looking new members. Anyone interested in joining can contact the legion via its Facebook page, or on rblbaldock@yahoo.com.

Members of guiding and scouting groups across the district donned their uniforms and joined the parades for both the Letchworth and Baldock services.

Hundreds turned out to pay their respects at Baldock's Remembrance Sunday service - Credit: Jess MacIver

MP for North East Herts, Sir Oliver Heald, attended Letchworth's ceremony. He said: "This was the 100th Remembrance Service at the Letchworth Memorial and one of the best I can remember.

Hundreds attended the service in Baldock on Sunday - Credit: Ken Cherry

Remembrance Sunday, Baldock 2021 - Credit: Ken Cherry

"I laid a wreath, as did the Deputy Lieutenant, Graham Fisher from the Heritage Foundation and many others. There was a good contingent of active and former military and cadets, guides and police.

Sir Oliver Heald attended the Remembrance service in Letchworth on Sunday - Credit: Courtesy of Sir Oliver Heald

"It was very well organised and attracted a large crowd with none of the difficult COVID restrictions of last year. The Salvation Army played the hymns and the crowd joined in, with a particularly stirring God Save the Queen.

"There was then a parade to the Free Church for the customary church service.

"This was a great tribute to all who served or perished in War and a great reminder of the benefits of Peace. It was a moving occasion."

All Saints Church in Willian hosted a Remembrance Day service on Sunday - Credit: All Saints Willian

All Saints Church in Willian also held a Remembrance Day service at 10.45am, which included the two-minute silence at 11am. The service was well-attended, and visitors enjoyed special displays put up around the church.

All Saints Church in Willian hosted a Remembrance Day service on Sunday - Credit: All Saints Willian

All Saints Church in Willian hosted a Remembrance Day service on Sunday - Credit: All Saints Willian

All Saints Church in Willian hosted a Remembrance Day service on Sunday - Credit: All Saints Church



