The Comet > News

Gallery

Remembrance Sunday in Hitchin in pictures

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:57 AM November 15, 2021
Hoards of Hitchinites gathered across the area to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday

Hoards of Hitchinites gathered across the area on Remembrance Sunday to pay their respects to those who have lost their lives in the two World Wars, as well as subsequent conflicts - Credit: Martin Wootton Photography/Ickleford Parish Council

People from across Hitchin and the wider area gathered in their masses at war memorials and services on Remembrance Sunday to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in conflict.

The marking of remembrance in 2021 holds considerable significance, as the Royal British Legion celebrates its centenary year, and as many services were scaled back last year due to the pandemic.

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami attended the service at St Mary's, alongside representatives from North Hertfordshire Council, including leader Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg.

Bim Afolami MP pays a respectful bow in front of the war memorial at St Mary's, Hitchin on Remembrance Sunday

Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, pays a respectful bow in front of the war memorial at St Mary's, Hitchin on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Martin Wootton Photography

He said: "It was a wonderful service at St Mary’s, and it was so moving to see Hitchin come together to honour those who have given their lives in defence of our country. I was honoured to be asked to read the lesson.

"I would like to thank Rev. Christopher Bunce for his stewardship of the service and the whole event."

A army cadets marches after leaving wreath at the war memorial at St Mary's Church, Hitchin on Remembrance Sunday 2021

A army cadets marches after leaving wreath at the war memorial at St Mary's Church, Hitchin on Remembrance Sunday 2021 - Credit: Martin Wootton Photography

The 2021 Remembrance Sunday memorial service at St Mary’s, Pirton

Wreath layers at the 2021 Remembrance Sunday memorial service at St Mary’s, Pirton - Credit: Ickleford Parish Council

The 2021 Remembrance Sunday memorial service at St Mary’s, Pirton

The 2021 Remembrance Sunday memorial service at St Mary’s, Pirton - Credit: Ickleford Parish Council

Poppies and crosses at St Mary's Church, Hitchin on Remembrance Sunday 2021

Poppies and crosses at St Mary's Church, Hitchin on Remembrance Sunday 2021 - Credit: Martin Wootton Photography

Scouts waiting outside St Mary's Church, Hitchin on Remembrance Sunday 2021

Scouts waiting outside St Mary's Church, Hitchin on Remembrance Sunday 2021 - Credit: Martin Wootton Photography

Scouts at Ickleford's 2021 Remembrance Sunday service

Scouts at Pirton's 2021 Remembrance Sunday service - Credit: Ickleford Parish Council

Representatives from all political parties gathered at the war memorial at St Mary's Church, Hitchin on Remembrance Sunday

Representatives from all political parties gathered together to sing at the war memorial at St Mary's Church, Hitchin on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Martin Wootton Photography

Poppies laid at the war memorial at St Mary's Church, Hitchin on Remembrance Sunday 2021

Poppies laid at the war memorial at St Mary's Church, Hitchin on Remembrance Sunday 2021 - Credit: Martin Wootton Photography

Wreath layers at the war memorial at St Mary's Church, Hitchin on Remembrance Sunday

Wreath layers at the war memorial at St Mary's Church, Hitchin on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Martin Wootton Photography

Army cadets waiting to enter St Mary's Church in Hitchin on Remembrance Sunday

Army cadets waiting to enter St Mary's Church in Hitchin on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Martin Wootton Photography

Scouts pay their respects to the fallen as the Last Post plays at Ickleford's Remembrance Sunday memorial

Scouts pay their respects to the fallen as the Last Post plays at Pirton's Remembrance Sunday memorial - Credit: Ickleford Parish Council

Remembrance Day
Hitchin News
Ickleford News

