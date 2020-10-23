Remembrance Sunday 2020: Stevenage service closed to public due to COVID-19

This year’s Remembrance Sunday service in Stevenage will be closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions.

Stevenage Borough Council has taken the “difficult decision” to close the ceremony to spectators, and instead offer a live stream.

Residents will be able to watch the service on the council’s YouTube channel on Sunday, November 8 from 10.50am.

A short service of commemoration will be held at the War Memorial in the Old Town, with representatives from key organisations laying wreaths by invitation only. Unfortunately, there will be no parade or band this year.

The event is one of the largest in Stevenage’s events calendar, attracting hundreds of residents each year who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with current and former service personnel to remember those who lost their lives in the two world wars.

Cllr Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council, said: “Remembrance Sunday will look a little different this year to ensure we keep everyone safe, but we will still be holding a service to remember the fallen.

“As I’m sure people will understand, we can’t have the usual large crowds gathered and a parade in the midst of a pandemic with many people who would usually attend being more vulnerable.

“Instead, we’re encouraging everyone to watch a video of the service on our YouTube channel from the comfort of their own home. Residents can also display poppies in their windows this year to show support.”

To watch the live stream, visit www.YouTube.com/user/sbccomms.

Any organisations wishing to have a wreath laid on their behalf should email events@stevenage.gov.uk by October 30.