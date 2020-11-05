Advanced search

Remembrance Sunday: Baldock parade cancelled due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:01 05 November 2020

Remembrance Sunday in Baldock. Picture: Royal British Legion Baldock Branch

Remembrance Sunday in Baldock. Picture: Royal British Legion Baldock Branch

Baldock’s Remembrance Sunday Parade has been cancelled, and the Royal British Legion is encouraging the community to mark the day in their own way.

Parades and services across the county will be closed to the public or cancelled altogether amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal British Legion’s Baldock Branch took to social media and said: “It is with sadness that due to the current situation there will be no Remembrance Sunday Parade in Baldock this year. The decision has not been taken lightly but it is not possible to hold a parade or ceremony safely.

“We suggest that you watch the TV coverage from the Cenotaphe and mark the event in your own way.

“You are of course more than welcome to attend the War Memorial to lay your own wreaths or poppies but we advise you do not attend at 11am to avoid the possibility of crowds gathering.

You must observe all the current Government Covid guidlines. Thank you for your support and understanding.”

Some have suggested displaying poppy drawings in their windows this year – similar to the Rainbow trails displayed in support of NHS and key workers earlier this year.

Others have said they will be observing the two minute silence on their doorsteps on Sunday, followed by a round of applause in support of members of the Armed Forces, past and present.

