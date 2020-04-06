Advanced search

Messages of thanks left for refuse collectors in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire

PUBLISHED: 15:58 06 April 2020

Refuse workers have been given messages of support across North Hertfordshire. Picture: NHDC

Refuse workers have been given messages of support across North Hertfordshire. Picture: NHDC

Archant

Refuse workers across North Hertforshire have been recognised for the essential service they provide during the coronavirus crisis.

Messages of thanks and support have been left on a number of bins in North Hertfordshire. Picture: Stevenage Borough CouncilMessages of thanks and support have been left on a number of bins in North Hertfordshire. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Waste collection staff are among the essential workers who have bravely continued in recent weeks and seen their efforts praised by residents in Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock.

Thank you cards, notes and drawings have been left on bins and in windows, thanking the hard-working crews for their efforts to keep things running during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr John Gardner, Stevenage Borough Council’s member for regeneration and environment, said: “We are immensely proud of the commitment shown by our staff during this extremely difficult time. It is fantastic that their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, and I’d like everyone who has left one of the many kind notes to know that their positive words are having a great effect on morale.

You may also want to watch:

“We know that more people are home at this time, so our crews will be carrying out collections on Good Friday where they would usually take place a day later to help stay on top of collections.

“We’ve had a number of residents ask if brown bin collections are still taking place, and at the moment we have enough members of staff to ensure they continue. This situation will continually be reviewed, and should we need to make any service changes we will let residents know as soon as we can.”

Refuse crews in Stevenage will be working as normal for Easter, including Good Friday to stay on top of the situation, meaning there will be no change to collections on this day. From April, 13 collections will be running a day late due to Easter Monday.

Families are also showing their support for refuse and recycling crews in Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock.

Some of the messages of thanks shared with North Herts District Council so far include: “Thank you for doing what you can at this difficult time” and “I would like to say a big thank you to all of our refuse collectors in North Herts for continuing to provide an essential service. Well done each and every one of them.”

Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg, NHDC’s member for recycling and waste said: said: “We are immensely proud of the professionalism and commitment demonstrated by the bin crews throughout this pandemic and it’s fantastic that their efforts are being recognised by the people of North Herts”.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Coronavirus lockdown: Uncertain future for Stevenage Debenhams store as company faces administration

The future of Debenhams in Stevenage is threatened as the retailer faces administration during Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Will Dennehy

‘We miss you all’ – staff at Letchworth school send heartwarming video message to pupils

Wilbury staff have recorded messages for their pupils in lockdown. Picture: Wilbury Junior School

Most Read

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Coronavirus lockdown: Uncertain future for Stevenage Debenhams store as company faces administration

The future of Debenhams in Stevenage is threatened as the retailer faces administration during Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Will Dennehy

‘We miss you all’ – staff at Letchworth school send heartwarming video message to pupils

Wilbury staff have recorded messages for their pupils in lockdown. Picture: Wilbury Junior School

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

New High Sheriff for Hertfordshire appointed with video conference ceremony

Henry Holland-Hibbert has been appointed the new High Sheriff for Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Henry Holland-Hibbert

Rise in arrests made regarding human slavery last year in Hertfordshire

The number of people arrested for human exploitation and slavery across Hertfordshire has doubled in the last four years. Picture; Getty Images/iStockphoto

Messages of thanks left for refuse collectors in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire

Refuse workers have been given messages of support across North Hertfordshire. Picture: NHDC

‘We miss you all’ – staff at Letchworth school send heartwarming video message to pupils

Wilbury staff have recorded messages for their pupils in lockdown. Picture: Wilbury Junior School
Drive 24