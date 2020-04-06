Messages of thanks left for refuse collectors in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire

Refuse workers have been given messages of support across North Hertfordshire. Picture: NHDC Archant

Refuse workers across North Hertforshire have been recognised for the essential service they provide during the coronavirus crisis.

Messages of thanks and support have been left on a number of bins in North Hertfordshire. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Messages of thanks and support have been left on a number of bins in North Hertfordshire. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Waste collection staff are among the essential workers who have bravely continued in recent weeks and seen their efforts praised by residents in Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock.

Thank you cards, notes and drawings have been left on bins and in windows, thanking the hard-working crews for their efforts to keep things running during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr John Gardner, Stevenage Borough Council’s member for regeneration and environment, said: “We are immensely proud of the commitment shown by our staff during this extremely difficult time. It is fantastic that their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, and I’d like everyone who has left one of the many kind notes to know that their positive words are having a great effect on morale.

“We know that more people are home at this time, so our crews will be carrying out collections on Good Friday where they would usually take place a day later to help stay on top of collections.

“We’ve had a number of residents ask if brown bin collections are still taking place, and at the moment we have enough members of staff to ensure they continue. This situation will continually be reviewed, and should we need to make any service changes we will let residents know as soon as we can.”

Refuse crews in Stevenage will be working as normal for Easter, including Good Friday to stay on top of the situation, meaning there will be no change to collections on this day. From April, 13 collections will be running a day late due to Easter Monday.

Families are also showing their support for refuse and recycling crews in Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock.

Some of the messages of thanks shared with North Herts District Council so far include: “Thank you for doing what you can at this difficult time” and “I would like to say a big thank you to all of our refuse collectors in North Herts for continuing to provide an essential service. Well done each and every one of them.”

Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg, NHDC’s member for recycling and waste said: said: “We are immensely proud of the professionalism and commitment demonstrated by the bin crews throughout this pandemic and it’s fantastic that their efforts are being recognised by the people of North Herts”.