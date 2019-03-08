Advanced search

Stevenage's Reece is back in England - having ran the length of Scotland already

PUBLISHED: 11:44 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 08 June 2019

Reece has ran the length of Scotland, but still has the whole of England left. Picture: Reece McCullagh

Archant

A Stevenage man who is running the length of the UK for charity is back on English soil.

Reece McCullagh crossed the border back into England yesterday having began his run in John O'Groats on May 26.

The plasterer and decorator is nearly two weeks into his run, which he hopes to complete in 30 days.

To do this Reece has been averaging around 33 miles a day - or one and a quarter marathons every day for the past 13 days.

Reece said: "I made it back to England! I must say Scotland has been a pleasure - what an absolutely beautiful country it is!"

Reece decided to run roughly 1,000 miles to raise money for mental health charity Mind.

Regular updates about his journey are being posted on his Facebook page, facebook.com/Reeces-great-Britain-Run-767723983588302/.

You can follow his journey live through this tracker.

To donate to Reece's cause, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/reece-mccullagh.

