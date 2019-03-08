Video

Meet the Stevenage man who has finished a 980-mile charity run - in less than a month!

Reece at Land's End after 29 days of running. Picture: Reece McCullagh Archant

Stevenage's Reece McCullagh has completed his epic 980-mile charity challenge - which saw him run the length of Great Britain in less than a month.

Reece while running through Scotland. Picture: Reece McCullagh Reece while running through Scotland. Picture: Reece McCullagh

Reece started in the Scottish village of John O'Groats on May 26 and was greeted with a hero's welcome by his family on Sunday evening when he reached Land's End in Cornwall - on what was his 29th consecutive day of running.

The 25-year-old has raised nearly £3,000 for mental health charity Mind, having averaged more than 30 miles a day for just over four weeks.

After finishing his epic journey, Reece posted on Facebook: "I have never felt so victorious and proud of myself in my whole life!"

Reece navigated the entire route himself and carried everything he needed in a back pack.

Reece carried all the equipment he needs on his back. Picture: Reece McCullagh Reece carried all the equipment he needs on his back. Picture: Reece McCullagh

Upon his return to normality, the plaster and decorator told the Comet: "I don't know how it feels - it hasn't even kicked in yet. Even walking into town feels weird without a bag now.

"Nothing was too hard, even when I had an injury I just carried on. Some roads would be too dangerous and I'd have to go a long way round, but that was about it."

The journey took the Fairlands Valley Spartans runner through a variety of scenic and beautiful landscapes.

Recce started running on May 26. Picture: Reece McCullagh Recce started running on May 26. Picture: Reece McCullagh

When asked about his favourite location. Reece firmly replied with the final destination: "Land's End."

Running for 29 days consecutively required a large amount of mental toughness from Reece, who said: "I ran 33 miles a day on average, some days I did less, active recovery days, but then the next day I'd do over 40 to make it up.

"You need to live in the present, you can't live in the past or the future. You can't think about how many more miles you have to go or anything like that.

"But I don't think it challenged me enough, it didn't break me."

Amazingly Reece only began running 18 months ago, and he says it has helped him overcome mental health problems which he had been suffering with for five years.

Less than a week after finishing his incredible run, Reece is already eyeing up his next challenge.

"It might not be running, next year I might cycle from John O'Groats to Lands End, maybe even swim the length the year after that," he said.

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/reece-mccullagh.