Letchworth-based bank brings home major industry awards

PUBLISHED: 17:01 05 January 2019

Redwood Bank have won two major industry awards. Picture: Frank Noon

Redwood Bank have won two major industry awards. Picture: Frank Noon

A business bank based in Letchworth has won two major industry awards for its use of the Cloud and for being the best business notice account provider.

Redwood Bank was named the winner of the Best Use of the Cloud category at the Banking Technology Awards, and also picked up the award for Best Business Notice Account Provider at the Savings Champion Awards 2018.

The bank was the UK’s first business challenger bank to be completely born in the Cloud when it was launched in 2017.

CEO and co-founder Gary Wilkinson said: “These latest award wins top off what has already been an absolutely amazing year for Redwood Bank.

“To be told that we’ve scooped not just one, but two major industry awards is a great Christmas present for us all and is a wonderfully motivational way to bring the year to a close.

“We’re hugely honoured to receive these impressive accolades and believe they prove further that we’re setting new standards in terms of innovation and outstanding performance, ensuring our customers are always at the forefront of what we do.”

The bank, which is based in The Nexus Building in Broadway, was also shortlisted in further categories at the same award ceremonies.

At the Banking Technology Awards, it was a finalist in the Best Use of IT in Corporate Banking category. It was also shortlisted in the Best Business Fixed Rate Bond Provider and the Best Charity Fixed Rate Bond Provider categories at the Savings Champions Awards.

The team could potentially start 2019 with an award win too, after being shortlisted in two categories – Best Business Variable Rate Deposit Account Provider and Best Business Fixed Rate Account Provider – at the Business Moneyfacts Group Plc Awards.

Mr Wilkinson added: “The Business Moneyfacts Awards is the largest business finance awards ceremony in the UK and one of the highlights of the industry calendar. To have been shortlisted is something to be proud of, but if we are named a winner, it will mark a fantastic start to the new year.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed.”

For further information, visit www.redwoodbank.co.uk.

Letchworth-based bank brings home major industry awards

Redwood Bank have won two major industry awards. Picture: Frank Noon

