Red Lion presented with CAMRA Golden Award

Published: 9:00 AM August 18, 2021

Andrea Briers, director of The Campaign for Real Ale in East Anglia with The Red Lion's landlords Ray and Jo Lambe, along with CAMRA members and regulars at the CAMRA Golden Award ceremony - Credit: Jane Evans

Britain's first community-owned pub has been presented with a Golden CAMRA Award.

The Red Lion in Preston was announced as one of the winners of the coveted award last month, and was formally handed with the accolade on Friday, August 13.

Andrea Briers, director of The Campaign for Real Ale in East Anglia, extended the award 50th anniversary award to Ray and Jo Lambe, The Red Lion's landlords, in the company of CAMRA North Herts members and pub regulars.

The award reads: “In recognition of the successes of the pub over the years; for standing the test of time, being convivial, characterful and community-focused, and consistently pouring a great pint.”

At the presentation, Andrea said: “I am delighted to be here to present Ray and Jo with this award and join in the celebration."

The Red Lion is one of just 32 pub winners nationally. The award recognises 50 people, groups of people or businesses that have made a significant contribution to the organisation.

Branded as "such a local favourite", the event at The Red Lion was also one of the first gatherings of the North Herts branch en masse in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Given how few awards there are, it's great to have one in the patch. There were only 32 awarded to pubs nationally, and it's a big country we cover!" publicity officer Dean Barrett said.

"Publicans and landlords can be quite quiet people, they're great for chatting but not for standing at the podium and making a speech. But The Red Lion have many awards, and the first thing Ray said to us is that he's got a space on the wall next to all the others for this, so that was a nice thing to know!"

Speaking of The Red Lion's status as the first community-owned pub, he added: "It's one thing that they've kept it going on the one hand, and on the other it's that so many others have followed in that trend.

"It's something that CAMRA is trying to do more to support," he said, noting the hard times watering holes have faced throughout the pandemic.

"There was a concern that so many pubs wouldn't open again. We're lucky in North Herts that, as far as we know, there will be very few casualties - most people have managed to stay afloat, which is great news."