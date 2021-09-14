Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Here's when the Red Arrows will fly over North Herts today

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:55 AM September 14, 2021   
The Red Arrows over the Stotfold Steam Fair and Country Show 2016. Photo: Stewart Parnell.

The Red Arrows over the Stotfold Steam Fair and Country Show 2016. Photo: Stewart Parnell. - Credit: Stewart Parnell

Keep your eyes to the sky, because the world-famous red Arrows will be flying over North Herts and Stevenage this lunch time.

Today, the squadron will fly from Scampton to London and back again, as part of a planned flypast for the Defence and Security Equipment exhibition in London.

En route to the capital, they will be soaring over the skies of North Hertfordshire at around 12.11pm, despite the miserable weather!

