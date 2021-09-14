Here's when the Red Arrows will fly over North Herts today
Published: 11:55 AM September 14, 2021
- Credit: Stewart Parnell
Keep your eyes to the sky, because the world-famous red Arrows will be flying over North Herts and Stevenage this lunch time.
Today, the squadron will fly from Scampton to London and back again, as part of a planned flypast for the Defence and Security Equipment exhibition in London.
En route to the capital, they will be soaring over the skies of North Hertfordshire at around 12.11pm, despite the miserable weather!