Residents urged to only make 'essential' trips after Letchworth recycling centre forced to close

Published: 5:00 PM April 1, 2021

Hertfordshire residents are asked to only visit their local Waste Recycling Centres if it is essential. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Residents across Hertfordshire have been asked to only make essential trips to their local recycling centres over the Easter bank holiday.

This comes after the Letchworth recycling centre in Blackhorse Road was forced to close today, after long queues blocked Green Lane and roundabouts.

Simon Aries, assistant director for transport, waste & environmental management, said: “We would encourage people to only visit their local recycling centre if it is essential to do so.

"All our sites are very busy and are likely to remain busy for a good while. With spring arriving, lockdown rules easing and the Bank Holidays, we know there will be a lot of people wanting to dispose of waste they’ve had stored up, and new green waste as people start getting out in the garden more.

"If people do need to visit the centres, we’d ask them to please check our website at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/recyclingcentres before they travel for details of site opening times, and to check details of queueing times, container capacity and the live webcams.”