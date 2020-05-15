Advanced search

Significant rises in Stevenage waste collection during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:22 15 May 2020

Waste and recycling collections have risen in Stevenage during lockdown Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Waste and recycling collections have risen in Stevenage during lockdown Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Sasha_Suzi

New figures have revealed that the amounts of waste being collected from homes across Stevenage has risen significantly during the lockdown.

More time being spent at home, and perhaps some spring cleaning, appears to have had a real impact on the amount that Stevenage residents are throwing away.

On Wednesday, Cllr John Gardner, Stevenage Borough Council’s executive member for environment and regeneration highlighted the sharp rises in waste collection across our town.

He drew attention to the fact rubbish collected from black bins increased by 23 per cent in April, while recycling collections also rose by 39 per cent.

You may also want to watch:

Following the meeting Cllr Gardner said additional meals at home and online shopping deliveries had increased the amount of packaging that people had thrown away.

He said residents had taken advantage of their enforced time at home during lockdown to have a spring clean, increasing the amount they threw away further.

He added that the increases show the service has not only been maintained through lockdown, but that it has been “better”, by dealing with additional waste.

Cllr Gardner also discussed the fact bin workers were being increasingly recognised by Stevenage’s residents.

He said: “The attitude to these workers has significantly increased during this period and that’s very encouraging.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner’s living conditions amid ‘neglect’ concerns

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Popular restaurant and takeaway given green light to open in Hitchin

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Baby saved by hero strangers after strong wind blows buggy into Stevenage lake

Louise with her two children, including baby Arthur (right). Picture: Louise Heavey

Man reportedly spotted ‘acting suspiciously’ with an axe in Stevenage

A man was reportedly seen acting suspiciously with an axe in Hampson Park. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner’s living conditions amid ‘neglect’ concerns

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Popular restaurant and takeaway given green light to open in Hitchin

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Baby saved by hero strangers after strong wind blows buggy into Stevenage lake

Louise with her two children, including baby Arthur (right). Picture: Louise Heavey

Man reportedly spotted ‘acting suspiciously’ with an axe in Stevenage

A man was reportedly seen acting suspiciously with an axe in Hampson Park. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Significant rises in Stevenage waste collection during lockdown

Waste and recycling collections have risen in Stevenage during lockdown Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Letchworth Heritage Foundation: ‘We want to stand side-by-side with our tenants’

CEO Graham Fisher is expecting 'profound' changes to the foundation's approach. Picture: Brian Petty

New rail timetable set to help maintain social distancing

A new timetable for Great Northern and Thameslink passengers is set for Sunday. Picture: Nick Gill

RTR Scaffolding Services Ltd

Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice
Drive 24