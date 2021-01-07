Ray Winstone video calls on public to support air ambulance charity

Video

Published: 3:13 PM January 7, 2021 Updated: 3:50 PM January 7, 2021

Ray Winstone gives thumbs-up to the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust. - Credit: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust

Film star Ray Winstone has called for public support in the building of a new Air Ambulance base for a Hertfordshire charity.

Ray, the celebrity patron of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, posted a video urging the public to: ‘‘Buy a brick or two or ten’’ as part join the charity’s ‘Buy a brick’ appeal.

Four virtual bricks are available, ranging from £10 to £100 and funds will go towards the building of the new base.

The bricks will form part of the walkway to the helicopter viewing area.

Pam Withrington, of EHAAT, described the new airbase as: "a vital part of securing the future of our lifesaving service for the people of Essex and Hertfordshire.”

The EHAAT provides Helicopter Emergency Medical Services for the critically ill and injured in Essex and Hertfordshire.

With limited government funding, the organisation relies on public donations to meet its £750,000 a month running costs.