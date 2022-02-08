The case of a Rastafarian woman who says she sat naked in a Stevenage police cell for almost three hours has been brought to the fore in the hope her story will help form "the building blocks for a reformed police service".

Yvonne Farrell was arrested outside her home in Hertfordshire after sitting on her husband's car in an attempt to stop it being towed away.

"I saw a tow truck with two men," Yvonne told BBC Newsnight last week. "I got on top of the car because I thought I could talk with this man, but he said he was going to call the police. In the end, the police dragged me off the car and took me to the station."

Once in the custody cell, police officers took Yvonne's clothing, including her underwear, and left her naked.

She says she noticed a "crop top and hot pants" that were "supposed to be a safety suit".

As a Rastafarian and a woman in her fifties, she says she told the officers it wasn't suitable, explaining she needed something long to cover her body.

"I could see they just wanted to humiliate me," Yvonne said. "I could have been a plus size woman, a Jewish woman, a Muslim woman. You've got to have more than one item of clothing. To me, that looked like a teenager's outfit."

Rastafarians are members of the Rastafari religion that developed in Jamaica in the 1930s. Rastafarian women wear modest clothing - usually long dresses and skirts, but certainly clothing that comes below the knee.

Yvonne says she was left naked for just under three hours before being handed back her clothes and released without charge.

The incident happened in summer 2018 and Herts police has since admitted wrongdoing and awarded Yvonne £45,000 in damages.

In a letter to Yvonne, Herts police's deputy chief constable, Michelle Dunn, says: "I accept you should not have been arrested.

"While you were in custody, the officers were unable to assess whether you were at risk of harming yourself. As a result, your clothes were removed from you and you were given a safety suit to wear to preserve your modesty and to ensure that you would not cause yourself any harm with your clothes.

"For religious reasons, you were unable to wear the safety suit and, as a result, remained unclothed for a period of time.

"I accept the removal of your clothes must have been very upsetting. I will ensure we review the circumstances of this case and take forward any learning. On this occasion, we got it wrong. I apologise unreservedly."

A spokesman for Herts police said: "The fair treatment of people detained in custody in Hertfordshire is very important. Following a review of the circumstances we accepted that, regrettably, we didn't get everything right on this occasion four years ago.

"We were in regular contact with the complainant's legal team throughout and the force agreed to settle the matter in recognition of the distress caused. The matter was settled amicably."

Yvonne's solicitor, Iain Gould, said: "I really do count what happened to Yvonne as one of the most heinous institutional abuses of power in modern-day policing.

"Those who have been unlawfully arrested – often having no prior experience of police custody – tend to be understandably upset, and many of them then dispute the need to provide their personal details, as a form of protest against what has been done to them.

"I am, of course, delighted with the terms of the settlement, which reflects the serious wrongdoing committed against Yvonne."

He hopes raising awareness of Yvonne's case will form a catalyst for change within the police force.

He said: "Courageous victims of police wrongdoing, such as Yvonne, coming forward and telling their stories are the building blocks we need for a reformed police service - one in which the public can place proper trust and faith, and one in which the police themselves are the first to clamp down on misconduct in their ranks, rather than waiting for it to be exposed from outside.

"By speaking up and raising awareness of these matters, we can all strive for change and a healthier tomorrow."

Yvonne says she has moved to the Caribbean as a result of what happened to her, and her consequential distrust of the police.