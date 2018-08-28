Advanced search

Rail user groups’ disappointed over 3.1 per cent fare increase

PUBLISHED: 17:08 02 January 2019

Cancellations and delays are still causing mass overcrowding on commuter trains to and from London. Picture: Jason Flynn

Rail users groups across North Herts have expressed their anger at the increase in train fares, despite the disruption caused by the May 2018 timetable.

Ticket prices were increased by 3.1 per cent across the country last Wednesday, after commuters suffered chaos with delayed and cancelled trains for most of 2018.

Stevenage railway station – which is used by 14,000 commuters every day – was among many affected stations and the price hike has left members of the Stevenage Rail Users Group disappointed.

A spokesman told the Comet: “It’s very disappointing that the season ticket price increase has gone ahead and completely unjustified given the poor service since May 2018.

“Stevenage has been one of the more impacted stations due to the timetable revisions, so has suffered more than its fair share of disruption.

“Commuters feel let down that such a decision could be taken despite reduced services and the poor planning shown.

“The general consensus is that the fair and proper thing to have done would have been to reduce the price of a season ticket – not increase it.”

Rosalind Southward from the Hitchin Rail Commuters group believes more needs to be done for commuters.

“It’s just a disgrace. It’s infuriating,” she said.

“Regardless of the problems still ongoing, there’s still a focus on the profits of the railway companies.

“In terms of Hitchin, an adequate service that’s good enough for the people that use it is what we need.”

The Royston and Letchworth Rail User Group called the fare increase “unjustified” in a joint statement that said: “A fare freeze would obviously have been appropriate given the unprecedented disruption of 2018.

“Instead, weary passengers are facing another completely unjustified fare increase.

“The fact remains that the weekday May 2018 timetable was only delivered in December 2018 and we are stuck with a wholly inadequate emergency weekend timetable until May 2018, a whole 12 months late.

“The simple point is that the government has once again decided to treat rail passengers with contempt, thinks it fair that we should bear the cost of last year’s terrible disruption and should be asked to pay more for a worse service in 2019.

“Happy new year indeed.”

