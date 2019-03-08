Advanced search

Businesses offer top raffle prizes in support of the Big Build at Stevenage's Lister Hospital

PUBLISHED: 08:32 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 10 May 2019

Ollie was cared for in Lister Hospital's neonatal unit after he was born two months premature. Picture courtesy of Hayley Edwards.

Ollie was cared for in Lister Hospital's neonatal unit after he was born two months premature. Picture courtesy of Hayley Edwards.

Raffle tickets are on sale to support an appeal to fund a new neonatal family room at Stevenage's Lister Hospital.

Ollie is now a thriving five-year-old. Picture courtesy of Hayley Edwards.Ollie is now a thriving five-year-old. Picture courtesy of Hayley Edwards.

The Big Build appeal was launched by the East and North Herts Hospitals' Charity and the Lister Neonatal Unit Families' Group in August and fundraisers are now close to their £338,000 target.

Hayley Edwards, media account manager for Comet publisher Archant, is supporting the appeal with a raffle after her son Ollie was born in the neonatal unit, two months premature.

She said: "They do fantastic work nursing terribly ill and premature babies and this is a cause so close to my heart."

Raffle tickets for £1 can be purchased at the Comet office in Stevenage's Primett Road before the draw on May 23.

Prizes include a one-month pass to Hitchin's Little Rascals, an £80 facial and £50 Love2shop vouchers.

To donate to the appeal, visit enhhcharity.org.uk/appeal/big-build.

