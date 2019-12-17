Racially aggravated assault in Hitchin sparks police appeal

A 31-year-old man was racially abused and assaulted in Hitchin town centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident, which happened at about 1.20am in Sun Street.

The man was approached by a group of four or five white men who verbally abused him, before taking hold of his turban and then pushing him over.

One of the men was described as having a shaved head.

Investigating officer PC Matt Hopkins said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the assault, or anyone who may have information which could help the investigation to get in touch with us.

"This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and we take all reports of racial abuse and assault very seriously."

Anyone with any information should contact PC Matt Hopkins via email to matthew.hopkins@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/112135/19.