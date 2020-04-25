Stevenage Race for Life rescheduled for autumn due to coronavirus pandemic

Personal trainer Stephen Sapsed did a warm-up with the participants at last year's Race for Life in Stevenage. Picture: Stephen Sapsed. Archant

A new date for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Stevenage has been announced, after organisers were forced to postpone the summer event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity was due to hold the 5k and 10k event at Fairlands Valley Park on July 5, but this has now been rescheduled for Sunday, September 27.

Participants who have already signed up for the Race for Life event in July will be contacted directly by the charity and can opt to transfer their entry to the new September date, donate the entry fee, or request a refund.

Entries are also open for more people to sign up at raceforlife.org

Annie Ashwell, event manager for Cancer Research UK, said: “We’re sending a heartfelt message to everyone to seize the opportunity and come join us for Race for Life in Stevenage.

“As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, we are listening to the advice and guidance of the UK government.

“While our priority is ensuring people affected by cancer get the support and information they need during unprecedented times, we’re having to work quickly to understand the impact the pandemic will have on Cancer Research UK’s fundraising.

“We have urgently reviewed our events, including Race for Life. As the safety of our supporters, volunteers, suppliers and staff across the hundreds of Race for Life events due to take place in 2020 is incredibly important we have made the decision to postpone the events scheduled in May, June and July, including Race for Life Stevenage this July.

“We hope men, women and children will unite against cancer and make Race for Life the best yet this September. Together we can beat cancer.

“Race for Life has raised over £890m for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken part and hope their support will continue throughout these unprecedented times.”

Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Money raised through Race for Life helps to make long-term research and pioneering trials possible, leading to new tests and kinder treatments, which could save the lives of more men, women and children.

For more information, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.