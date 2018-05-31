Race for Life urges all to enter for Stevenage event

Participants warm up before the Stevenage Race for Life 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS ©2018 Kevin Richards - all rights reserved

Race for Life Stevenage is inviting everyone to sign up for its July event at Fairlands Valley Park - and you can get 30 per cent off if you enter this month!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The charity's much-loved events are returning to the town - and are no longer restricted to female participants.

The Race for Life event take place at Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday, July 5, and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Annie Ashwell, Cancer Research UK's event manager for Hertfordshire, said: "This year, our Race for Life events are open to everyone.

"We're sending a heart-felt message to anybody who's thought about signing up in the past but for one reason or another hasn't got round to it.

"This is your year - please seize the opportunity to register in January and become part of the Race for Life community.

"Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. Participants take part at their own pace - taking as much time as they like to complete the course.

"For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For others, it's a jog or a run.

You may also want to watch:

"Although 'Race' features in the name, our events are not competitive.

"Instead, 'the Race for Life' is about our doctors, nurses and scientists working as hard and fast as possible to help more people survive."

Cancer Research UK's Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is a series of 5k and 10k events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Annie continued: "This January, we're urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life.

"It's a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing - uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.

"People get together and remember loved ones lost or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with the disease, right now.

"Please go to the Race for Life website, choose an event, and sign up today."

Anyone who signs up in January can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code RFLJAN30.

As well as Race for Life in Stevenage, there will be events in Welwyn and Hatfield, St Albans and Watford.

To enter, visit raceforlife.org.