The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Quantum Care celebrates its 30th birthday

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 5:34 PM July 11, 2022
Quantum Care staff throw buffet for residents to celebrate their 30th anniversary

Quantum Care staff throw buffet for residents to celebrate their 30th anniversary - Credit: Quantum Care Company

Hertfordshire-based care company, Quantum Care, is celebrating its 30th anniversary. 

The company provides residential care for older people in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Essex. 

Founded in 1992 as a Community Benefit Society, the original purpose of the company has remained; to serve the interests of the community rather than shareholders. 

Quantum celebrated this with a number of events in the months leading up to July, including a “Communitree” project which saw each of their care homes plant apple trees in their gardens. 

Collection of canvases from Quantum Care homes, decorated by residents and staff

Collection of canvases from Quantum Care homes, decorated by residents and staff - Credit: Quantum Care Company

There was also an art project where each home decorated a hexagonal canvas, which was gathered to make a large wall-mounted '30', and a music video of residents and staff in each home singing “With a Little Help from my Friends”. 

The final day of celebrations had each home join a Zoom call where chief executive Maria Ball thanked staff for their dedication and hard work. 

Royston News
Welwyn News

Don't Miss

The Hyde, with shops and cars.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Stevenage teenagers charged following incident at The Hyde

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Official portrait of Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak visits Stevenage as £900m investment in GSK campus announced

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Police officers in high-visibility jackets

Hertfordshire Constabulary

14-year-old Stevenage girl found safe and well

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage man Ricky Locock, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer

Charity Fundraiser

Terminally ill Ricky's 'Costa Del Nidge' pool party to help others

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon