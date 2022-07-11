Quantum Care celebrates its 30th birthday

Hertfordshire-based care company, Quantum Care, is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The company provides residential care for older people in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Essex.

Founded in 1992 as a Community Benefit Society, the original purpose of the company has remained; to serve the interests of the community rather than shareholders.

Quantum celebrated this with a number of events in the months leading up to July, including a “Communitree” project which saw each of their care homes plant apple trees in their gardens.

Collection of canvases from Quantum Care homes, decorated by residents and staff - Credit: Quantum Care Company

There was also an art project where each home decorated a hexagonal canvas, which was gathered to make a large wall-mounted '30', and a music video of residents and staff in each home singing “With a Little Help from my Friends”.

The final day of celebrations had each home join a Zoom call where chief executive Maria Ball thanked staff for their dedication and hard work.