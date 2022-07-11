Quantum Care celebrates its 30th birthday
- Credit: Quantum Care Company
Hertfordshire-based care company, Quantum Care, is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
The company provides residential care for older people in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Essex.
Founded in 1992 as a Community Benefit Society, the original purpose of the company has remained; to serve the interests of the community rather than shareholders.
Quantum celebrated this with a number of events in the months leading up to July, including a “Communitree” project which saw each of their care homes plant apple trees in their gardens.
There was also an art project where each home decorated a hexagonal canvas, which was gathered to make a large wall-mounted '30', and a music video of residents and staff in each home singing “With a Little Help from my Friends”.
The final day of celebrations had each home join a Zoom call where chief executive Maria Ball thanked staff for their dedication and hard work.