Couples - choose a wedding venue that ensures the happiest day of your lives

The wedding venue is often top of the list of priorities for couples planning their big day. Here a wedding planner at one of the top venues near Hitchin and Luton, which is staging a special exhibition on January 19, explains why…

2020 is here and couples all over Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire will be planning their upcoming weddings: budgets, guests, menus, entertainment, colours, themes and, crucially, the venue.

Most of the experts urge couples to choose a venue with experienced wedding co-ordinators who can work closely with them to build a bespoke big day. It's important to be able to go to them for ideas and solutions - even just a quiet word to steady nerves on the day!

And don't forget the setting. Without the atmosphere that you both want, the day will feel flat so it comes as no surprise that an historic house with extensive grounds is a firm favourite wedding venue.

"We're very proud of our stunning facilities," says Kayliegh Nimmo, wedding and events manager at Putteridge Bury House, a remarkable building close to Hitchin and Luton, which has been a popular weddings venue for the last 34 years.

The 33 acre site, situated in picturesque parkland on the Hertfordshire/ Bedfordshire was designed by Edwin Lutyens and planted by Gertrude Jekyll, with many stunning features including a reflecting pool and impressive yew hedges which provide a wonderful setting for photographs.

The history of Putteridge Bury can be traced back to Edward the Confessor's time, but the current neo-Elizabethan manor house was built in 1911. A design copy of the prime minister's country residence, Chequers, King George V and Queen Mary were frequent visitors in the 1920s.

During the second world war, the house was requisitioned by the government for use by the armed forces. In 1965, it was acquired by the local Council, then from 1985 the function rooms were gradually renovated to their original splendour to accommodate weddings and conferences and it is now owned by the University of Bedfordshire.

The team at Putteridge Bury, can cater for up to 120 guests for a wedding breakfast and up to 160 guests for evening celebrations. The dining room has its own dance floor and is ideal for an evening party with live music or a disco.

"With our catering manager I plan the weddings from start to finish with wedding packages to suit a range of budgets. We have a five star food hygiene rating," says Kayliegh. "We can do everything including services.

"We have a very good reputation in the area and we get a lot enquiries. We're already getting bookings for 2022."

Kayliegh is currently planning a special wedding exhibition, taking place at Putteridge Bury House on January 19. "In the new year, we know people are looking at venues so we're expecting to see a lot of brides-to-be and their partners and families at our exhibition," she says.

"Of course, the wedding itself take a lot of planning and we would probably have two to three appointments with couples through the year after booking. We're also just at the end of the phone for any queries. We're very flexible."

The team make some firm friends with their couples, one former bride and groom still drop off a Christmas present four years after their wedding. "A lot of people pop back and visit," says Kayliegh. "Also, some will book conferences with us through their professional work."

The work is very satisfying and the team have many happy memories of the special wedding days held at Putteridge Bury House, says Kayliegh.

One that sticks in the memory is the bride-to-be who had donated a kidney to her fiancé. Before the transplant, he was on dialysis three times a week. She was the perfect match and, after undergoing the transplant, they were able to start a family.

The celebrations were completed at an emotional wedding day at Putteridge Bury House. "It was a wonderful day," says Kayliegh.

Putteridge Bury, Hitchin Road, Luton, Bedfordshire LU2 8LE. Call 01582 489069/065, email conference.centre@beds.ac.uk or visit www.putteridgebury.co.uk