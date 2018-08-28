Advanced search

Purse stolen after Stevenage coffee shop distraction

PUBLISHED: 13:19 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 03 February 2019

Police would like to speak to these men in connection with a purse theft from Costa Coffee in Stevenage. Picture: supplied by Herts Police

Police would like to speak to two men as part of their enquiries into the theft of a purse from a coffee shop in Stevenage.

On January 18 at 2.50pm a woman in her 50s and her sister were at a table in Costa Coffee on Queensway when they were approached by a number of men

The men tried to get the women to look at a piece of paper they had put down on the table.

They did not speak much English and the women did not understand what they were saying, so the men left.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, then realised her purse was missing, and contacted the police.

PCSO Christie Hoare, from the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are keen to speak to the men pictured as we believe they may have been in the vicinity at the time of the offence, and may have witnessed what happened or have information that could help progress our investigation.”

If you know the people pictured, or have any information about what happened, please contact PCSO Hoare on christie.hoare@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat, quoting crime reference 41/5854/19.

You can also call the non-emergency number 101.

