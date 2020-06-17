Advanced search

Stevenage primary school documents reopening for pupils in video

PUBLISHED: 13:55 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 17 June 2020

Round Diamond Primary School in Stevenage. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A Stevenage primary school has shared a video documenting the return of more than 150 Foundation, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils to full-time education.

Last week, Round Diamond Primary School in Whitehorse Lane, Stevenage, welcomed back approximately 75 per cent of the pupils who were invited back to school.

Logistical plans were drawn up to allow everyone at the school the opportunity to socially distance and remain safe.

Headteacher Zoe Phillips explained that the school has used a “firm” risk assessment, to ensure staff and children are safe and complying with government guidance.

Ms Phillips added: “It has been a really busy couple of weeks. We’ve seen some really positive results in welcoming the children back.”

Some of the pupils said they were excited to see their friends again, and understood the need for social distancing measures that are now in place.

Teachers were also interviewed on their thoughts on the return, and showed their delight in having the pupils back at school.

Ms Figueiredo said: “The children have come in, shown nothing but their resillience. We’re incredibly proud of them and it has been wonderful having the children back.”

