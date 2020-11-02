Advanced search

Hitchin family back national awareness campaign as daughter, 12, waits for ‘urgent’ heart transplant

PUBLISHED: 16:38 02 November 2020

Hitchin's Lisa Lathane poses with her daughter Robyn as Pulmonary Hypertension Week begins. Picture: Lisa Lathane

Hitchin's Lisa Lathane poses with her daughter Robyn as Pulmonary Hypertension Week begins. Picture: Lisa Lathane

Archant

A mother from Hitchin whose daughter lives with a rare medical condition is backing a national awareness campaign that starts today, to help more people understand the seriousness of the condition.

The Priory School pupilt Robyn, 12, has lived with pulmonary hypertension since she was three-years-old. Picture: SuppliedThe Priory School pupilt Robyn, 12, has lived with pulmonary hypertension since she was three-years-old. Picture: Supplied

Lisa Lathane wants to spread the word about pulmonary hypertension, a condition which currently cannot be cured that increases blood pressure in blood vessels that supply the lungs.

Her 12-year-old daughter Robyn, who attends the Priory School, is one of just 300 children in the UK who suffer with pulmonary hypertension and is currently on an urgent waiting list to receive a heart transplant.

Robyn has lived with heart problems since birth, leading her to be diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension at the age of three.

As the left side of Robyn’s heart does not pump properly, there is increased pressures in her lungs, which will eventually cause the right side of her heart to fail. A transplant is her only option.

Robyn has been waiting for her heart transplant since October 2018 and in March this year she was moved onto the ‘urgent’ list.

Lisa said: “It’s hard for people to understand how poorly Robyn is because PH is an invisible illness, and she also does her best to hide how she feels.

“To look at her, you wouldn’t think anything was wrong with her. But she gets very breathless and very tired or she gets cross with the condition because it means she can’t be like her friends and her sister.”

You may also want to watch:

Lisa and her husband Ross are sharing the family’s story in support of Pulmonary Hypertension Awareness Week, which runs from November 2 to November 8.

The national campaign has been organised by the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, a UK-wide charity that supports adults and children with the condition.

Lisa added: “I want to raise awareness because even though this condition is rare, it can strike anyone.

“Robyn developed it because of a pre-existing condition but there are many people who develop it out of nowhere. It could happen to anyone and can take a long time to diagnose.

“It’s hard to explain to people what PH is. Many people think it’s just high blood pressure, but it’s so much more dangerous than that.

“Knowing that someone has to die for my daughter to have her operation is really hard.

“It feels really unfair to be wishing for the call, when you know that getting it means another family will be going through the worst time.

“The only way I can deal with it is knowing that person will be losing their life regardless, and for Robyn to get their heart will be a positive thing to come from something so terrible.

“But the worry of the call never coming plays on my mind all of the time. It’s in the lap of the gods, and that’s really hard.”

For more information on the Pumonary Hypertension Association and the support they offer, visit www.pha.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Redundancy risk over no school lessons at Stevenage Swimming Centre due to pandemic

Stevenage Leisure Limited says it appears school swimming lessons will not resume until April next year at the earliest, putting jobs at potential risk. Picture: Archant

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Trial date set as Ian Stewart pleads not guilty to murder of wife Diane

Ian Stewart is accused of murdering his wife Diane in 2010. Picture: Herts police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Redundancy risk over no school lessons at Stevenage Swimming Centre due to pandemic

Stevenage Leisure Limited says it appears school swimming lessons will not resume until April next year at the earliest, putting jobs at potential risk. Picture: Archant

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Trial date set as Ian Stewart pleads not guilty to murder of wife Diane

Ian Stewart is accused of murdering his wife Diane in 2010. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin family back national awareness campaign as daughter, 12, waits for ‘urgent’ heart transplant

Hitchin's Lisa Lathane poses with her daughter Robyn as Pulmonary Hypertension Week begins. Picture: Lisa Lathane

Hitchin care home shortlisted for prestigious care awards

Foxholes Care Home, in Hitchin, has been nominated for an 'Innovator Award' at the Great British Care Awards. Picture: Supplied

Trial date set as Ian Stewart pleads not guilty to murder of wife Diane

Ian Stewart is accused of murdering his wife Diane in 2010. Picture: Herts police

FA Trophy draw: Hitchin Town get another home tie in first round

Hitchin Town manager Mark Burke and Brett Donnelly can look forward to another home tie in the FA Trophy. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth Foodbank receives almost £15,000 as demand for service increases

Letchworth Foodbank, which has distribution centres in Letchworth, Hitchin and Baldock, has received a �14,000 grant following an increase in demand. Picture: Letchworth Foodbank