Data reveals coronavirus outbreaks in more than half of North Herts care homes
PUBLISHED: 10:43 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 12 May 2020
Archant
The latest goverment figures state there have been confirmed or suspected coronavirus outbreaks in more than half of North Hertfordshire’s care homes.
The data, released by Public Health England, breaks down the number of reported or suspected coronavirus cases in care homes by local authority.
In North Herts, more than 50 per cent (57.6) of care homes have reported an outbreak of COVID–19 between March, 9 and May, 3. In total, 19 of the 33 care homes across North Herts had either a confirmed or suspected coronavirus outbreak.
MORE: Government releases more detail on next steps of ‘Stay Alert’ coronavirus plan
Separate data from the Office of National Statistics shows more than a fifth of coronavirus deaths in England up until April 24 had occured in care homes.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said the Government is working “around the clock” to ensure the sector in England is getting the support it needs to tackle the pandemic.
They said: “We have launched a comprehensive action plan and provided £3.2 billion to local authorities to help them deal with the impacts of the pandemic on public services, including adult social care.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.