Nominations open for public ideas that could make Herts' streets safer

Could your idea make Hertfordshire safer? Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2018

New projects and ideas that would make our communities safer are being encouraged by the county's police and crime commissioner.

The Community Safety Grant Fund 2020/21, which awards hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of funding each year, has launched and is open to ideas from the the public until Friday, April 17.

Every year, David Lloyd - Hertfordshire's police and crime commissioner - oversees the scheme which supports partner organisations with hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Grant recipients will make sure their activities focus on the public's needs, particularly victims of crime, and consider how they will contribute to the reduction of crime in Herts.

Previous funding grants have been awarded to educate children and young people on the dangers of exploitation and grooming, scam prevention awareness and early intervention knife crime initiatives across the county.

For details on how to apply visit hertscommissioner.org/community-safety-fund.