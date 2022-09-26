Illustrative view of how the development could look in its wider context looking from Fairlands Way - Credit: Courtesy of the Reef Group

A public consultation event on plans to redevelop The Forum in Stevenage town centre will take place tomorrow (Tuesday).

Property development company Reef Group wants to build four new science lab buildings, a STEM teaching lab and new retail units, as well as make provision for a boutique cinema.

The site currently consists of a 328-space surface car park and eight retail units, which have been home to stores including TK Maxx, B&M and Home Bargains.

Illustrative view of new public realm and retail units - Credit: Courtesy of Reef Group

Reef Group's plans, which form part of the £1billion regeneration of Stevenage town centre, also include a 315-space multi-storey car park, a landscaped square at the heart of the scheme, and new pedestrian and cyclist connections between Queensway and the Old Town, the new car park and leisure facility.

The proposals would re-provide around 45,000 square foot of retail space across five to seven units.

Illustrative view north from Queensway of proposed new public realm and pedestrian route to Fairlands Way underpass - Credit: Courtesy of Reef Group

A spokesperson for Reef Group said: "The proposed £120 million redevelopment will transform The Forum into an employment quarter which will add 1,850 jobs and generate an economic boost of £98 million per year.

"The investment would support the revitalisation of the town centre, enhancing Stevenage’s place as a leader in the life sciences industry and adding to the list of businesses already in the local STEM cluster.

Illustrative view of new green landscaped square - Credit: Courtesy of Reef Group

"All the retail units will be flexible and be double the height to attract a range of retailers, along with the potential for a boutique cinema and a large restaurant / pub unit to enhance the evening economy.

"The new employees, apprentices and students working in the new buildings will increase the local expenditure and boost the revenues of retailers – helping to sustain and improve the retail provision within the development and wider in Stevenage."

A floor plan of the proposed layout - Credit: Courtesy of Reef Group

Reef Group has also promised employment of between 127 and 270 Stevenage construction workers over a five-year period during construction.

A public consultation event on Reef Group's plans will be held tomorrow (Tuesday, September 27) from 2pm to 6pm at the Holiday Inn Express on Danestrete in Stevenage, where people are invited to share their feedback.

For more information about the proposed redevelopment, and to have your say online, visit forumstevenage.co.uk.