Public appeal launched for wanted Hitchin man

Simon Day, 31, of Hitchin, is wanted in connection with multiple crimes. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Herts police have launched a public appeal to help trace a wanted man from Hitchin.

Simon Day, of Desborough Road in the town, is wanted in connection with breaching a court order, two counts of assaulting police and possession of cannabis.

The 31-year-old is also believed to have links to Letchworth, Watford and Barnet.

Anyone who sees Day or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Herts police via 101.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form atcrimestoppers-uk.org.