Alleged assault and vandalism at derelict Clifton property prompts police response

PUBLISHED: 14:36 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 19 February 2020

An alleged assault and vandalism took place at Clifton House, Clifton last week. Picture: Archant

Archant

A number of crimes took place near a derelict building in Clifton last week, leading police to appeal for people with any information to come forward.

Clifton House in Church Street is an unoccupied, listed building that has been the subject of a planning permission decision from Central Beds Council since last summer.

But last week, a number of crimes, including an alleged assault, took place near the property which has prompted Bedfordshire Police to launch a public appeal for information.

On Wednesday, February 12, police were called at around 2pm to reports of attempted vandalism as a group of youths allegedly tried to set the curtains of the property alight.

A member of the public reported that they heard noises coming from inside the derelict house, and four youths, believed to be aged around 16 and 17 ran from the property.

Two days later, at around 4.3pm, a man was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths who hit him with a pole after there were reports of noise coming from Clifton House.

The man challenged the three youths, believed to be aged between 13 and 15, outside the same neglected house in Church Street. He was then allegedly hit in the leg with a metal pole.

Now, Beds police are appealing for anyone who could have information on these incidents to come forward.

You can report any information relating to the vandalism incident through the non-emergency 101 number, citing reference 238/12-02-2020. For the alleged assault incident, use reference 363/14-02-2020.

