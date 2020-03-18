Video
How to manage coronavirus anxiety - a psychotherapist’s guide
PUBLISHED: 17:18 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 18 March 2020
Archant
Psychotherapist Anna Mathur shares some advice on how to manage anxiety induced by coronavirus and self-isolation.
In a short video, Anna offers some useful tips and tricks which will help keep loneliness at bay – and ensure your mind stays fresh and healthy during this tricky time.
Visit her website at https://www.annamathur.com/dealing-with-coronavirus-anxiety/ for more information.