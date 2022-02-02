Protesters turn out against NHS vaccine mandate amid possible U-turn

Updated

Around 50 campaigners attended a protest against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for NHS staff in England yesterday, as ministers consider whether to scrap the plans.

Ahead of the planned protest, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that a review into the plans would be launched as the NHS faced the prospect of crippling staff shortages as a result of this mandate.

The demonstration was organised by NHS worker Naomi, who is unvaccinated.

She said: "The government has said they will be holding a consultation and therefore it's not set in stone.

"Also there is legislation planned to be introduced in March which states that the government will be able to mandate vaccinations for anybody if they deem it for the 'greater good'.

"We do not agree with this and this puts our jobs at risk yet again. We are also asking for a public apology for all the anxiety and stress the government has caused us."