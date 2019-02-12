Video

Hitchin’s Tyresse reflects on The Greatest Dancer experience after show exit

Letchworth's Tyreese Hare. Picture: Luton Sixth Form College Archant

A Hitchin dancer has been reflecting on the experience of appearing on BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer after the troupe he was part of were voted off the show.

Tyresse Hare, 17, performed on the first live show with group Prospects Fraternity on Saturday, but they were eliminated in a public vote.

Despite the disappointment, the teenager remains upbeat – saying: “Overall it was a great experience and I got to meet a lot of famous people.

“It also confirmed what I want to do as a career – I hope to go into TV performance work or travel around and teach classes.”

The group were chosen to appear on the live shows by judge and former Glee star Matthew Morrison, who selected them as one of his three favourite acts.

Tyresse Hare (central back row, with his hands up) and Kajetan Migdal (two to the left of Tyresse) with fellow Prospect Fraternity members. Picture: Gemma Migdal Tyresse Hare (central back row, with his hands up) and Kajetan Migdal (two to the left of Tyresse) with fellow Prospect Fraternity members. Picture: Gemma Migdal

Tweeting his support for Prospects Fraternity after their exit, he said: “What an incredible journey for this brilliant street dance crew! @prospectsfrat u should be so proud of urselves for entertaining millions with ur fresh and vibrant style! Wish u all the best on ur journey. But I know u will be fine because u have each other!”

The odds were also stacked against the group, as Luton Sixth Form College student Tyresse explained.

“Our journey had started back in around September when we auditioned in Birmingham,” he said.

“We made it through to the live shows and had a couple of months to practise.

“But some of the songs we were going to use we were told we couldn’t, so we had to start again at the end of January.

“We managed to finish the first set for the first live show, but we only really had a couple of days to finish our second set.

“Routines take us about one-and-a-half to two months, usually.”

Tyresse wasn’t the only local lad in the group, with 15-year-old Kajetan Migdal from Letchworth also performing in Prospects Fraternity.