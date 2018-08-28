Stevenage property prices growing faster than anywhere else in Hertfordshire

On the up: Property prices have risen by 3.3 per cent in Stevenage over the last year Archant

Stevenage property prices have grown by 3.3 per cent over the last year – the biggest increase of any local authority area in Herts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It’s the opposite story in St Albans, according to the latest UK House Price Index, with a fall in prices between November 2017 and November 2018 of 3.7 per cent.

The average price in St Albans is now £508,663 compared to £295,337 in Stevenage, making them the most and least affordable parts of Herts.

The average UK property price currently stands at £230,630.

Flats were the type of property most affected across Herts, with St Albans again experiencing the biggest fall in prices (5.9 per cent) while Stevenage showed the biggest increase at a slim 0.9 per cent.

It’s a more positive picture for detached houses, with highs of 4.4 per cent growth in Stevenage and lows of -2.9 per cent in St Albans.