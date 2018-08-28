Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stevenage property prices growing faster than anywhere else in Hertfordshire

PUBLISHED: 17:50 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 17 January 2019

On the up: Property prices have risen by 3.3 per cent in Stevenage over the last year

On the up: Property prices have risen by 3.3 per cent in Stevenage over the last year

Archant

Stevenage property prices have grown by 3.3 per cent over the last year – the biggest increase of any local authority area in Herts.

It’s the opposite story in St Albans, according to the latest UK House Price Index, with a fall in prices between November 2017 and November 2018 of 3.7 per cent.

The average price in St Albans is now £508,663 compared to £295,337 in Stevenage, making them the most and least affordable parts of Herts.

The average UK property price currently stands at £230,630.

Flats were the type of property most affected across Herts, with St Albans again experiencing the biggest fall in prices (5.9 per cent) while Stevenage showed the biggest increase at a slim 0.9 per cent.

It’s a more positive picture for detached houses, with highs of 4.4 per cent growth in Stevenage and lows of -2.9 per cent in St Albans.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Letchworth youth group leader jailed for sexual exploitation of teen

Michael Elias was sentenced to three years in prison at St Albans Crown Court last week for a series of charges including sexual exploitation of children and making and possessing indecent images of children. Picture: Herts police

Rail delays after person hit by train between Welywn Garden City and Finsbury Park

There are delays of up to an hour after person hit by train. Picture: Nick Gill

Man, 20, jailed after stabbing Stevenage taxi driver

Dobgima Gwangwaa has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing a taxi driver in Stevenage. Picture: British Transport Police & James Creighton

‘Mad Max’ Stevenage headteacher spared jail over 21,000 indecent images of children

Former Stevenage head Miraz Triggs has avoided jail after looking at thousands of indecent images of children.

Former Shefford school student Ben Whishaw wins best supporting actor awards

Ben Whishaw, winner of the award for best supporting actor in a movie/miniseries for

Most Read

Letchworth youth group leader jailed for sexual exploitation of teen

Michael Elias was sentenced to three years in prison at St Albans Crown Court last week for a series of charges including sexual exploitation of children and making and possessing indecent images of children. Picture: Herts police

Rail delays after person hit by train between Welywn Garden City and Finsbury Park

There are delays of up to an hour after person hit by train. Picture: Nick Gill

Man, 20, jailed after stabbing Stevenage taxi driver

Dobgima Gwangwaa has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing a taxi driver in Stevenage. Picture: British Transport Police & James Creighton

‘Mad Max’ Stevenage headteacher spared jail over 21,000 indecent images of children

Former Stevenage head Miraz Triggs has avoided jail after looking at thousands of indecent images of children.

Former Shefford school student Ben Whishaw wins best supporting actor awards

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage property prices growing faster than anywhere else in Hertfordshire

On the up: Property prices have risen by 3.3 per cent in Stevenage over the last year

Former Hitchin BID manager to run as Lib Dem candidate in local elections

Keith Hoskins is running as the Lib Dem candidate for Hitchin and Highbury ward. Picture: Liberal Democrats

Barclay governors to Future Academies Trust: ‘You can respond to staff’s questions’

Staff from Stevenage's The Barclay School went on strike on Wednesday over the planned takeover by the Future Academies Trust. Picture: Jo Sutherland

Trial of Sandon pilot charged with manslaughter begins at Old Bailey

Andy Hill's trial has started at the Old Bailey.

Man, 20, jailed after stabbing Stevenage taxi driver

Dobgima Gwangwaa has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing a taxi driver in Stevenage. Picture: British Transport Police & James Creighton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists