Proclamation ceremonies held for King Charles III

Residents across Stevenage and North Herts gathered at the weekend for the official Proclamation Ceremonies of King Charles III.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday last week, a number of memorial gestures have been paid to our longest reigning monarch, while the country welcomes a new King to the throne.

The proclamation is the formal announcement of a new sovereign's accession to the throne. It begins at a meeting of the Accession Council which was held this morning at St James' Palace before being read at the Royal Exchange, then rolled out across the country.

Members of the public turned out to Stevenage's Town Square at 4pm on Sunday for the ceremony led by Councillor Mayor Margaret Notley, in the presence of Hertfordshire High Sheriff, Sally Burton, Deputy Lieutenant Martha Lytton Cobbold and MP Stephen McPartland.

Council leader Sharon Taylor said: "So touching to see the numbers of Stevenage people who came along, thank you."

Poignant messages, flowers and pictures had been left at the town square area close to where the Proclamation took place.

Shortly afterward, North Herts Council's Daniel Allen read the Proclamation at the ceremony held outside the council offices in Gernon Road, Letchworth.

In attendance were the leader of the council, Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg, deputy leader Cllr Ruth Brown, managing director, Anthony Roche, and Rev Jessica McLaren from St Thomas of Canterbury Church.

A council spokesperson said: "Thank you to everybody who attended the North Herts Proclamation of His Majesty King Charles III. It was wonderful to see our community come together for such a momentous occasion."

A number of designated floral tributes areas have been set up for members of the public to pay their respects to our late Queen Elizabeth II. These include Stevenage's Town Square and Bowling Green, Broadway Gardens in Letchworth and The Cloisters and Market Square in Hitchin.

Books of condolence have been opened for members of the public to sign, held in Stevenage's Daneshill House, St Mary's Church in Hitchin, and libraries in Baldock, Hitchin, Knebworth and Letchworth.

You can also sign online at lord-lieutenant-herts.org.uk/remembrance.