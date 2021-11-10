Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Historic school site put up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:29 PM November 10, 2021
Princess Helena College in Preston closed in August 2021

Princess Helena College in Preston closed in August 2021 - Credit: Savills

The former home of a 200-year-old boarding school that closed its doors earlier this year is now up for sale.

The historic Princess Helena College, a co-educational school in Preston, shut to students at the end of August.

United Learning took over the school in 2018 when it was on the verge of closure. Despite significant investment, the impact of the pandemic meant that the school was unable to reverse its long-term decline.

Princess Helena College in Preston, on the outskirts of Hitchin, was founded in 1820

Princess Helena College in Preston, on the outskirts of Hitchin, was founded in 1820 - Credit: Savills

The site is now up for sale, which includes the main Grade-II listed manor house, teaching block, science block and sports hall, together with ancillary buildings, stores and a pair of residential dwellings.

The wider grounds comprise of formal gardens, an outdoor heated swimming pool, tennis courts, playing fields and woodland.

The old Princess Helena College site boasts a heated outdoor pool and tennis courts

The old Princess Helena College site boasts a heated outdoor pool and tennis courts - Credit: Savills

You may also want to watch:

Princess Helena College was founded in 1820 for the daughters of Anglican clergy and officers who had served during the Napoleonic Wars. It moved from London to its current site on the outskirts of Hitchin in 1935, and was one of the first academic schools for girls aged 11 to18.

Parents of students at Princess Helena were told that the decision to close the school was “purely a reflection of its historic and current financial problems and the ongoing economic impact of the pandemic on current and future demand for places”.

Most Read

  1. 1 Jobs advertised as Stevenage M&S prepares to open
  2. 2 Box Wood: Man walking naked causes a stir
  3. 3 Work begins for new science lab on former car park site
  1. 4 Dad's selfless act in two-month search for missing son
  2. 5 A1(M) closed after incident near Baldock
  3. 6 Date announced for upcoming Repair Café
  4. 7 Heart-warming efforts to help seriously ill Evelyn
  5. 8 Chicken George bans Tommy Robinson from establishment after surprise appearance
  6. 9 £12m plans drawn up to improve busy roundabout in Stevenage
  7. 10 New Thai restaurant set to open in Old Town
Preston News
Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

There will be a fireworks display in Stevenage on Bonfire Night.

Bonfire Night

Stevenage's annual fireworks display returns on Bonfire Night

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after raping three young people

Herts Live

Teenage rapist sentenced to 10 years in prison

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Work in under way to transform the Crooked Billet in Stevenage into new restaurant, Tranquil Turtle

A sneak preview into new restaurant Tranquil Turtle

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
St Albans players celebrate at the final whistle during St Albans City vs Forest Green Rovers, Emira

FA Cup

The ball numbers ahead of the 2021-22 FA Cup second round draw

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon