Call for young people to join free 12-week community team project

Published: 11:16 AM January 15, 2021

Grace Joshua, 19, joined the TEAM programme and said it boosted her confidence. - Credit: Herts County Council

Young people in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire who are not in education, employment, or training, are being invited to join a free local programme run by the fire service.

The Prince’s Trust TEAM Programme is a 12-week course for 16-25-year olds to develop their career skills, get CV advice, build their confidence, and give back to their local area by delivering a community project.

Linda Chambers’ daughter, Grace Joshua, took part in the programme: “Grace found out about the programme from her Universal Credit work coach. She came home and told me about it and was very excited to start.

“I can see that her confidence has been built up since joining the programme, and it’s wonderful to witness as her mum. Now she is thinking about doing another course, as the Prince’s Trust TEAM Programme has given her the stepping stones to build her own future.”

The Stevenage and North Herts TEAM Programme begins on 25 January.

You may also want to watch:

Grace, 19, said: “I left college with three diplomas, but with little to no work experience, I struggled to get a job. I would sit in front of the TV and forget the days as they passed.

"The Prince’s Trust gave me confidence, team skills, and practical information to help me get into employment.”

Wayne Matthews, youth manager at Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The TEAM Programme may look a little different this year as we deliver it directly to our young people online during lockdown.

"If you know a young person who is out of work, education, or training, and is looking for a sense of direction, please encourage them to apply for a place on the Stevenage and North Herts TEAM Programme.”

The programme is completely free and won’t affect those claiming jobseekers’ allowance. Apply online now at http://bit.ly/PrincesTrustHertfordshire or call 07812322652.