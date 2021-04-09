Gallery
Where has the Duke of Edinburgh visited in Hertfordshire?
His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has died today at the age of 99.
In light of this sad news, we are remembering the many times Prince Philip visited Hertfordshire over the years.
In 1952, Prince Philip performed the official opening ceremony of Hatfield Technical College, now known as the University of Hertfordshire.
He returned to the university's College Lane campus in 1997 to unveil a statue of aviation pioneer Sir Geoffrey de Havilland.
Guests include Oscar-winner Olivia de Havilland, the actress and cousin of Sir Geoffrey, and former employees of the de Havilland aircraft factory.
In 2003, Prince Philip opened the new £120 million de Havilland campus.
In the same year he also visited the Royal Veterinary College in Brookmans Park, alongside the Queen, who officially opened the Hawkshead campus in the late 1950s.
In 2008, the Duke of Edinburgh unveiled a new science facility at the newly-built home of the Association of Science Education in College Lane, Hatfield.
At the age of 86 at the time, he told the crowd: "I do not want to harangue your party, but I feel like the grandaddy of everyone here."
Prince Philip most recently returned to College Lane in November 2016, to open another new science building at the University of Hertfordshire campus.
He was given a tour of the building along with guests including the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, the Countess of Verulam and Lord Salisbury.
The Duke of Edinburgh also visited Knebworth Park, accompanied by the Queen, in 2003.
In 1957, the Queen and Prince Philip visited St Albans Abbey for the traditional Maundy service.
This was the first time since the days of Charles II that the Sovereign had distributed Maundy money outside of London.
In 2017 the Royal couple also visited ZSL Whipsnade Zoo to open the new centre for elephant care.
In 1982 Prince Philip and the Queen paid a visit to Letchworth to open North Herts Leisure Centre, and their visit was featured in a special Comet supplement.
When the Duke of Edinburgh visited Stotfold Mill in 2006, hordes of children waited outside to greet him, but due to torrential rain Philip was ushered in without having the chance to meet the children, leaving many disappointed.
Prince Philip visited Stevenage's Business and Technology Centre - now home to the Comet, Royston Crow and Welwyn Hatfield Times - in October 2012, after initially cancelling a visit the previous June due to illness.
His visit to the Bessemer Drive building marked the launch of the My Incubator project for businesses. The duke met with schoolchildren and entrepreneurs before unveiling a commemorative plaque.