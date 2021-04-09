Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Gallery

Where has the Duke of Edinburgh visited in Hertfordshire?

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:44 PM April 9, 2021   
Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh at the opening of the new science building at the University of Hertfordshire in 2016.

Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh at the opening of the new science building at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield in 2016. - Credit: Danny Loo Photography

His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has died today at the age of 99.

In light of this sad news, we are remembering the many times Prince Philip visited Hertfordshire over the years.

In 1952, Prince Philip performed the official opening ceremony of Hatfield Technical College, now known as the University of Hertfordshire.

Prince Phillip at the opening of the Technical College in 1952

Prince Phillip at the opening of the Hatfield Technical College in 1952. The site is now the University of Hertfordshire. - Credit: Photo supplied

He returned to the university's College Lane campus in 1997 to unveil a statue of aviation pioneer Sir Geoffrey de Havilland.

The Countess of Verulam, escorts Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh at the University of Hertfordshire

The Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, the Countess of Verulam, escorts Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh in to the opening of the new science building at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield in 2016. - Credit: Danny Loo Photography / Archant

Guests include Oscar-winner Olivia de Havilland, the actress and cousin of Sir Geoffrey, and former employees of the de Havilland aircraft factory.

Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh officially opens the new science building at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield

Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh officially opens the new science building at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield in 2016. - Credit: Danny Loo Photography

In 2003, Prince Philip opened the new £120 million de Havilland campus. 

In the same year he also visited the Royal Veterinary College in Brookmans Park, alongside the Queen, who officially opened the Hawkshead campus in the late 1950s.

In 2008, the Duke of Edinburgh unveiled a new science facility at the newly-built home of the Association of Science Education in College Lane, Hatfield.

Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh officially opens the new science building at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield

Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh officially opens the new science building at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield in 2016. - Credit: Danny Loo Photography

At the age of 86 at the time, he told the crowd: "I do not want to harangue your party, but I feel like the grandaddy of everyone here."

Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh leaves the new science building at the University of Hertfordshire in 2016

Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh leaves the new science building at the University of Hertfordshire in 2016 - Credit: Danny Loo Photography

Prince Philip most recently returned to College Lane in November 2016, to open another new science building at the University of Hertfordshire campus.

He was given a tour of the building along with guests including the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, the Countess of Verulam and Lord Salisbury.

Lord Salisbury and the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire the Countess of Verulam with Prince Philip in Hatfield

Lord Salisbury and the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, the Countess of Verulam, with Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh as he leaves the new science building at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield in 2016.. - Credit: Danny Loo Photography

The Duke of Edinburgh also visited Knebworth Park, accompanied by the Queen, in 2003.

In 1957, the Queen and Prince Philip visited St Albans Abbey for the traditional Maundy service.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh after the Maundy Thursday service at St Albans Abbey, H

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at the Maundy Thursday service at St Albans Abbey in 1957 - Credit: PA

This was the first time since the days of Charles II that the Sovereign had distributed Maundy money outside of London.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh arrive to officially open the new centre for elephant care at Whipsnade Zoo in 2017

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh arrive to officially open the new centre for elephant care at Whipsnade Zoo in 2017 - Credit: Danny Loo Photography / Archant

In 2017 the Royal couple also visited ZSL Whipsnade Zoo to open the new centre for elephant care.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh wait to feed Donna the Asian elephant a banana after officially

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh wait to feed Donna the Asian elephant a banana after officially opening the new centre for elephant care at Whipsnade Zoo in 2017. - Credit: Danny Loo Photography

In 1982 Prince Philip and the Queen paid a visit to Letchworth to open North Herts Leisure Centre, and their visit was featured in a special Comet supplement.

The Queen and Prince Philip visiting Letchworth for the opening of North Herts Leisure Centre

The Queen and Prince Philip visiting Letchworth for the opening of North Herts Leisure Centre - Credit: Garden City Collection

The Queen and Prince Philip visiting Letchworth for the opening of North Herts Leisure Centre

The Queen and Prince Philip visiting Letchworth for the opening of North Herts Leisure Centre - Credit: Garden City Collection

When the Duke of Edinburgh visited Stotfold Mill in 2006, hordes of children waited outside to greet him, but due to torrential rain Philip was ushered in without having the chance to meet the children, leaving many disappointed.

Prince Philip visited Stevenage's Business and Technology Centre - now home to the Comet, Royston Crow and Welwyn Hatfield Times - in October 2012, after initially cancelling a visit the previous June due to illness.

The Queen and Prince Philip visiting Letchworth for the opening of North Herts Leisure Centre

The Queen and Prince Philip visiting Letchworth for the opening of North Herts Leisure Centre - Credit: Garden City Collection

His visit to the Bessemer Drive building marked the launch of the My Incubator project for businesses. The duke met with schoolchildren and entrepreneurs before unveiling a commemorative plaque.

The Queen arrives at Hatfield House

The Queen arrives at Hatfield House in 2012. - Credit: Kevin Lines / Archant

Prince Philip

