Annual Pride of Stevenage Awards celebrate our local heroes

Published: 3:12 PM October 25, 2021

The winners of the annual Pride of Stevenage Awards have been announced, following a glamorous ceremony celebrating residents who have gone above and beyond this year.

Mayor Sandra Barr, dignitaries, business owners and residents came together at the Gordon Craig Theatre last week to see our winners crowned.

The winners were revealed by leader of the council, Sharon Taylor, at the event, which was compered by Stevenage FC match day announcer Jay Drackford.

Prizes were handed out across eight categories - Dedication, Green, Team, Caring, Sporting, Enterprise, Young Star and the Judges’ Special award. The winners were:

Dedication Award – Bill Shackell, for his work with the Scouts since 1980.

Bill Shackell took home the Dedication Award at the Pride of Stevenage Awards - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Green Award – Leonie Clarke, for being a local climate hero.

Natasha Clarke picked up the Green Award on behalf of winner Leonie Clarke - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Team Award – Stevenage Family Support Service, for their hard work to support our most vulnerable families.

Stevenage Family Support won the Pride of Stevenage Team Award - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Caring Award – sponsored by Holy Trinity Stevenage & Christ the King Symonds Green - Dan Gaze, who works with young people who are at risk of exploitation.

Dan Gaze took home the Pride of Stevenage Caring Award - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Sporting Award – Chris Bull who founded Fitkidz - which works with anyone and everyone, showing them that fitness is something that can be achieved no matter, size, disability or ability.

Pride of Stevenage Sporting Award winner Chris Bull - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Enterprise Award – sponsored by the Hertfordshire Chambers of Commerce - Feed Up Warm Up, on Mondays this service can be found at Stevenage Football Club offering food, help and advice to the homeless.

Feed Up Warm Up were the Pride of Stevenage Enterprise Award winners - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Young Star Award – Noirit Arnon and Layla-Mai Gorton, two young people who are working on local community projects.

Noirit Arnon won the Young Star Award at the Pride of Stevenage Awards - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Shannon Gorton picked up the Young Star Award on behalf of Layla-Mai Gorton - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Judge’s Special Award – Professor Jim McManus, Director of Public Health and the Hertfordshire Public Health Team who have spent the last eighteen months focused on advising on the COVID pandemic.

Professor Jim McManus and the Public Health Team were selected for Judges Special Award at the Pride of Stevenage Awards - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Councillor Sharon Taylor, chair of the judges, enthused: “These special awards allow us to pay tribute, once a year, to a few of our local heroes – people and organisations that enhance the lives of hundreds of people all over Stevenage every day.

“Ours is a great town and there are fantastic things going on here. Some pretty amazing people are making things happen, making things better, and making a real difference to Stevenage life.

“I’d like to thank this year’s sponsors, Hertfordshire Chambers of Commerce, Taylor French and Holy Trinity Stevenage & Christ the King Symonds Green.

"I would like to also thank the judges for giving up their time to choose our winners – Mary Sykes, Hertfordshire Chambers of Commerce, Revd Ruth Carroll, Holy Trinity Stevenage & Christ the King Symonds Green, Martha Lytton Cobbold, Knebworth Estates, Adrian Hawkins, Stevenage Development Board and Eden-Elizabeth Searle, Youth Mayor.”