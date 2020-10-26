Pride of Stevenage Awards 2020 recognises work in community throughout coronavirus pandemic

Holiday Inn Express manager Sophie Ellis and her team have been recognised with the Covid Lockdown Hero Stevenage Pride Award for their role in housing the homeless during the pandemic. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Archant

Pride of Stevenage Award winners were recognised with a virtual event, paying homage to those who made a difference during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stevenage FC has been recognised with the Best Company Stevenage Pride Award for its community outreach during locakdown. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Stevenage FC has been recognised with the Best Company Stevenage Pride Award for its community outreach during locakdown. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

This year’s winners were chosen by a panel of judges, chaired by Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor.

Sophie Ellis, Holiday Inn Express manager, took home the Covid Lockdown Hero for leading a team of employees that helped the homeless during lockdown.

Stevenage Football Club and Foundation took home the Best Company award, for supporting the vulnerable and elderly in our community with its Community Careline.

The Best Team Covid Support award was Barbara Howard at Haven First, for continuing to offer important services for those in need.

The Best Team Covid Support Stevenage Pride Award was for Barbara Howard at Haven First, for continuing to offer important services for those in need.. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council The Best Team Covid Support Stevenage Pride Award was for Barbara Howard at Haven First, for continuing to offer important services for those in need.. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Best Covid Community Hero went to Kianna Moloney, for being an example of young people thinking of others and her neighbours.

Sue McIndoe at Leyden House Day Centre was recognised with the Best Covid Community Support award for its creative approach to taking care of those with disabilities and special needs.

You may also want to watch:

Best Covid Healthcare Hero/Heroes was given to the Stevenage District Nursing team, while the Best Covid Adaptable Business was Oli Khan, owner of Surma Takeaway.

Best Covid community hero went Kianna Moloney, for being an example of young people thinking of others and her neighbours. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Best Covid community hero went Kianna Moloney, for being an example of young people thinking of others and her neighbours. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Oli changed the focus of his business so the staff worked to feed key workers and those struggling to eat during the height of the pandemic.

The Judges’ Special Award recognised Lister Hospital, which continues to look after the health, wellbeing and lives of the people of Stevenage.

This year’s awards were held virtually for the first time on Saturday, October 24, and live streamed from the council’s YouTube channel.

The host for the evening was SG1 Sports Scene radio presenter and Stevenage FC match day announcer, Jay Drackford.

Leydon House Daycare Centre won the Best Covid community support Stevenage Pride Award. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Leydon House Daycare Centre won the Best Covid community support Stevenage Pride Award. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Councillor Sharon Taylor, said: “The Pride of Stevenage Awards allow us to celebrate and pay tribute to individuals and businesses in our town who have made a difference to the lives of others during what has been a difficult year for all of us.

“Picking the winners wasn’t easy as we had so many worthy nominations, which really showed the best of Stevenage and makes me proud of our amazing town and its people. I would like to thank each of our winners for the contributions they have all made that have made a difference to someone else during such a difficult time.

“I’d also like to thank this year’s sponsors, PSW Consulting, and the judges for giving up their time to choose our winners – Matthew Ford, PSW Building Consultancy, Chief Inspector Simon Tabert, Stevenage Police, Caroline Haskins, Stevenage Community Trust, Jay Drackford, MC for Pride of Stevenage Awards 2020, and Alissa Crew, Youth Mayor.”