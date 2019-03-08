Opinion

Why you should nominate someone for the Pride of Stevenage Awards 2019

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor is calling on residents to nominate their community heroes for the Pride of Stevenage Awards 2019. Picture: SBC Archant

It's almost time to acknowledge the contributions made by the people of Stevenage who make this a community I am proud to represent, writes Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor.

The Pride of Stevenage Awards is an annual event celebrating our local heroes and the great things they do for Stevenage and its residents.

This September, the Pride of Stevenage Awards will honour people and organisations who give their time, energy and expertise to help make life nicer for those around them. They recognise the selflessness and commitment that are part of the spirit of our town.

It's an opportunity to acknowledge many of our unsung heroes who run voluntary groups, care for a variety of residents of across the town and create and deliver initiatives to make Stevenage a lovely town that cares for people of all age groups who live here.

Our winners were chosen from public nominations and that's where you get involved. Let us know who you think deserves recognition and is a worthy winner of one of our awards.

This year, we're lucky to have the support of some local businesses and organisations including The Follett Society, Lawrence Dean Recruitment and Fosters Legal LLP who have sponsored awards and will join me on the judging panel.

The categories are:

Caring Award - celebrates individual acts of kindness, volunteer, charity and community work.

Dedication Award - for longstanding dedication to volunteer work in Stevenage.

Enterprise Award - rewards an individual or organisation that makes a real contribution to business life in Stevenage.

Green Award - celebrates those helping to help keep Stevenage clean and green.

Sporting Award - recognises an outstanding contribution to sport and healthy activities in the town.

Team Award - salutes those who work together to improve the local area or enhance people's lives.

Young Star Award - for a group or individual that has made significant achievements at school, college or in their local community.

The deadline has been extended to August 19 - just visit stevenage.gov.uk/have-your-say/pride-awards to make your nominations. Thank you for your suggestions to help us find this year's Pride of Stevenage Awards winners.