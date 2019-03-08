Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

Why you should nominate someone for the Pride of Stevenage Awards 2019

PUBLISHED: 16:58 03 August 2019

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor is calling on residents to nominate their community heroes for the Pride of Stevenage Awards 2019. Picture: SBC

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor is calling on residents to nominate their community heroes for the Pride of Stevenage Awards 2019. Picture: SBC

Archant

It's almost time to acknowledge the contributions made by the people of Stevenage who make this a community I am proud to represent, writes Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor.

The Pride of Stevenage Awards is an annual event celebrating our local heroes and the great things they do for Stevenage and its residents.

This September, the Pride of Stevenage Awards will honour people and organisations who give their time, energy and expertise to help make life nicer for those around them. They recognise the selflessness and commitment that are part of the spirit of our town.

It's an opportunity to acknowledge many of our unsung heroes who run voluntary groups, care for a variety of residents of across the town and create and deliver initiatives to make Stevenage a lovely town that cares for people of all age groups who live here.

Our winners were chosen from public nominations and that's where you get involved. Let us know who you think deserves recognition and is a worthy winner of one of our awards.

This year, we're lucky to have the support of some local businesses and organisations including The Follett Society, Lawrence Dean Recruitment and Fosters Legal LLP who have sponsored awards and will join me on the judging panel.

The categories are:

You may also want to watch:

Caring Award - celebrates individual acts of kindness, volunteer, charity and community work.

Dedication Award - for longstanding dedication to volunteer work in Stevenage.

Enterprise Award - rewards an individual or organisation that makes a real contribution to business life in Stevenage.

Green Award - celebrates those helping to help keep Stevenage clean and green.

Sporting Award - recognises an outstanding contribution to sport and healthy activities in the town.

Team Award - salutes those who work together to improve the local area or enhance people's lives.

Young Star Award - for a group or individual that has made significant achievements at school, college or in their local community.

The deadline has been extended to August 19 - just visit stevenage.gov.uk/have-your-say/pride-awards to make your nominations. Thank you for your suggestions to help us find this year's Pride of Stevenage Awards winners.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

22-year-old jailed after ‘horrific and thuggish’ assaults at Stevenage Leisure Park

Harry Stanley was jailed for nine years for assaulting two men at Stevenage Leisure Park. Picture: Herts police

Appeal to help Hatfield victim struggling to walk after major Stevenage crash

Megan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan Dowsett

Grieving children appeal for help to stay in Stevenage family home after mum’s death

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark.

Plans unveiled for seven high-rise tower blocks at Stevenage’s vacant Icon building

View of the proposed development from Chequers Bridge, looking south over the railway line.

Stevenage summer beach arrives

Stevenage summer beach is here until the end of August! Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Most Read

22-year-old jailed after ‘horrific and thuggish’ assaults at Stevenage Leisure Park

Harry Stanley was jailed for nine years for assaulting two men at Stevenage Leisure Park. Picture: Herts police

Appeal to help Hatfield victim struggling to walk after major Stevenage crash

Megan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan Dowsett

Grieving children appeal for help to stay in Stevenage family home after mum’s death

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark.

Plans unveiled for seven high-rise tower blocks at Stevenage’s vacant Icon building

View of the proposed development from Chequers Bridge, looking south over the railway line.

Stevenage summer beach arrives

Stevenage summer beach is here until the end of August! Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Latest from the The Comet

Why you should nominate someone for the Pride of Stevenage Awards 2019

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor is calling on residents to nominate their community heroes for the Pride of Stevenage Awards 2019. Picture: SBC

Salford 2-0 Stevenage: Player ratings

Emmanuel Sonupe of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Salford 2-0 Stevenage: Disappointing Boro lose League Two opener

Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Developer Mace pleased with positive response to Stevenage town centre regeneration plans

More than 500 people went along to Mace's exhibition of its plans for Stevenage's town centre regeneration. Picture: Mace

NSPCC’s warning over children home alone during summer holidays after 73 Hertfordshire referrals

The NSPCC says children should never be left at home alone if they are uncomfortable with it, regardless of their age. Picture courtesy of NSPCC.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists