Stevenage role models from all walks of life

When it comes to inspirational people, Stevenage is never in short supply - from young children to grandparents, from volunteers to people using their careers to have a positive impact on the community, this town has it all.

Celebrating significant achievements and outstanding contributions to the community, the annual Pride of Stevenage Awards - held by Stevenage Borough Council - shine a spotlight on just some of the town's inspirational people. Let's take a look at some of this year's winners.

Stevenage dad Dan Gaze has turned his life around and is now dedicated to helping troubled young people - Credit: Dan Gaze

Stevenage dad Dan Gaze had a troubled childhood and was expelled from school. In 2002, he went to prison for actual bodily harm, but has since turned his life around and is dedicated to helping struggling young people, by working with schools in Herts and Beds.

Dan said: "I support them with their mental health, and can be a role model and a listening ear. I'm a believer in behaviour as a form of communication and they are asking for help."

One mum said: "We were introduced to Dan at a very difficult time in my son's life, when some of his choices had got him into some really hot water.

"Dan worked with him, moving him forward - not judging him, sanctioning him or telling him off, just helping him explore different roads. He was constantly there, always in communication."

Bill Shackell has been teaching archery to children in the Scouting movement since 2007 - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Bill Shackell, 73, has been a volunteer in the Scout movement since 1980 and gets a real sense of satisfaction teaching young people new skills. Since 2007, he has taught archery to 11,000 people in the Scouting movement.

He said: "I think I'll be a Scout until I'm in my box! It's a way of life and it's been fantastic. Hopefully, I will carry on for many more years."

Feed Up Warm Up founder Shane Cole is passionate about supporting homeless people - Credit: Danny Loo

Homeless outreach service Feed Up Warm Up was set up by Shane Cole and runs weekly drop-in sessions to provide food, company, clothes and more to people who are homeless.

Volunteer John said: "I love the atmosphere when we come together. There's a great buzz. People receive a hot meal and provisions to last them through the week, but there's also music, and sometimes we have a podiatrist, doctors and hairdressers."

Layla-Mai Gorton has shown great strength and resilience since her brother Lucas sadly lost his life - Credit: Courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council

When it comes to resilience, Layla-Mai Gorton is a shining example. He dad explains: "In 2019, her brother Lucas passed away. This had a traumatic effect on the family and an even bigger effect on Layla-Mai because she was so happy to be a big sister. It had a negative effect on Layla-Mai's ability to learn, have food and playtime. She didn't seem happy at all."

Conversely, lockdown "was the light needed in the family because that's when Layla-Mai came out of her shell", he said.

"She just ran about and had a childhood. As soon as restrictions were lifted, Layla-Mai started school and she loves it. She plays and has friends. It's just amazing.

"There's not an actual scale on how much you can love someone but, if there was, it would be out of this world with that little girl. She's lovely."

Noirit Arnon is a dedicated student and member of his community - Credit: Courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council

Another inspirational youngster is Noirit Arnon - a member of the Stevenage Muslim Community Centre who approaches his studies with commitment and is keen to help the community by supporting local projects.

Leonie Clarke, a Year 7 pupil at The Nobel School in Stevenage, is passionate about the environment - Credit: Courtesy of The Nobel School

Leonie Clarke, a Year 7 pupil at The Nobel School in Stevenage, is a keen environmentalist. Headteacher Martyn Henson said: "Leonie has been keen about helping the planet since she was four years old and her interest has grown over the years."

Her efforts have so far included building bird houses and a bug hotel, recycling, planting bulbs in a wood, litter picking and turning off the tap while brushing her teeth.

The Stevenage Family Support Team has continued to help families throughout the pandemic - Credit: Courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council

The Stevenage Family Support Team helps struggling first-time parents, and continued its service uninterrupted throughout the pandemic. One team member said: "We know babies don't come with a manual and first-time parents don't always know what to do, so we can provide information and signpost to services to help build their confidence and self-esteem. During lockdown, we didn't stop at all."

Chris Bill from Fit4Kidz shows pupils at Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage how to get fit while having fun - Credit: Courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council

Chris Bull goes into schools with Fit4Kidz to inspire young people to get active. Mrs Williams, PE coordinator at Stevenage's Peartree Spring Primary School, said: "Chris helps our children explore a different range of activities and equipment you wouldn't find in your school's PE cupboard, and the children have responded really well to it."

Chris said: "It's about making sure they are being physically active, but having fun."